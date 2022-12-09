KENIN IS COMING!

Former champion Sofia Kenin to play the Hobart International in January

Grand Slam champion and former world No.4is set to compete at the 28th edition of theat the

The state's premier international tennis tournament will return next year in a big way with the Tasmanian Government also confirming its support for the event for a further five years until 2027, as part of the Events Tasmania Major Partnerships Program.

"I am so excited to be back playing in Hobart in 2023," Kenin said.

"I have great memories from winning the tournament in 2019 and it has always been one of my favourite stops on tour!"

"I'm hoping to have some good results here once again to start the year out right."

Kenin, who claimed her first WTA title at the Hobart International in 2019 is keen to get back to compete.The 24-year-old American catapulted up the rankings off the back of her breakthrough at the Hobart International, going on to win titles at Mallorca and Guangzhou during the same year.

Twelve months later, Kenin won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She also reached the Roland Garros singles final in 2020 and was named the WTA Player of the Year.

Kenin has won five WTA singles titles and two doubles titles in her career so far.

"We are pleased to confirm Sofia Kenin will be returning to Tasmania to play the Hobart International," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Securing a former world No.4, a past champion of the Hobart International and the Australian Open is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event's reputation as one that attracts both current and future stars of women's tennis.

"Sonya, as she prefers to be known, is an impressive talent on the women's tour, and will certainly be someone to watch next year."We expect Sonya to receive great support here in Hobart and we are looking forward to seeing her in action in January 2023."

The full field for the 2023 Hobart International will be announced in mid-December.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $25 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.

The gates will be open on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January for the free Qualifying Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the entire community.

The Hobart International 2023 will take place at the Domain Tennis Centre from 7-14 January 2023.