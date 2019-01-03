Ellen Perez awarded Hobart International 2019 wildcard

Australian Ellen Perez has been awarded a main draw wildcard into the 2019 Hobart International.

This will be 23-year-old Perez's first Hobart International main draw appearance and follows a breakout 2018 season, which included a first WTA main draw win with an upset against former world No.10 Kristina Mladenovic at last year's Sydney International.

"I'm really looking forward to competing in my first ever Hobart International, I've played at Launceston and Burnie in Tasmania before, but this will be my first ever appearance at Hobart and I'm really looking forward to competing at the event," said the world No. 177-ranked Perez.

"I'm grateful for being given the opportunity to compete at this level and I'm going to go out and give it my all."

Perez had a stellar 2018, currently sitting at a career high ranking of No. 177. She won seven ITF doubles titles and made five ITF singles finals.

"We are thrilled to announce our first Australian singles main draw competitor for Hobart International and couldn't be more happy to welcome Ellen Perez to the tournament," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Ellen has been a really consistent and competitive player for the past two years, making some big breakthroughs on the professional circuit and I'm sure she'll bring that nature to Hobart when she plays."

Perez is the first wildcard to be announced for the event, with more to be announced in the coming days.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday 5 January, beginning with a Free Family Weekend which coincides with qualifying for the event. Fans of all ages can access Domain Tennis Centre for free on both Saturday and Sunday ahead of main draw action which gets underway on Monday 7 January.