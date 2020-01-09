Australian duo Astra Sharma and Lizette Cabrera receive wildcards

Australian No.4 Astra Sharma (AUS) is set to make her Hobart main draw debut, joining Brisbane's Lizette Cabrera (AUS) as a wildcard entry into the Hobart International 2020.

Sharma had a stellar 2019, breaking into the top 100 for the first time in April shortly after making her maiden WTA singles final in Bogota, Columbia, where she also claimed the doubles title with Australian Zoe Hives.

The 24-year old from Western Australia achieved a career-high ranking of No.85 in June and was selected in Australia's Fed Cup final team, rounding off a year where she also made the Australian Open mixed doubles final with John-Patrick Smith.

World No. 132 Lizette Cabrera will return for a third time to Hobart, the place where she achieved her first WTA main draw win as a wildcard in 2017.

The 22-year old made a strong impression in 2019, winning three singles and two doubles titles on the ITF tour before achieving a career-high singles ranking of No. 127 in November.

Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess was pleased to reveal the Australian duo as the final two wildcards.

"We're delighted to announce Astra and Lizette as main draw wildcards this year and to welcome them back to Hobart," Sturgess said.

"Astra has gone from strength to strength since playing in our qualifying draw in 2018, and Lizette's first main draw win was here in Hobart in 2017."

"I'm sure tennis fans will enjoy watching these two rising stars here in January as they look to take their impressive form into 2020."

Sharma and Cabrera join recently announced wildcards Sam Stosur (AUS) and former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) in the playing field, which also includes two-time champion and world No.17 Elise Mertens (BEL), 2016 title winner Alize Cornet (FRA) and former world No.4 Caroline Garcia (FRA).

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.

Tennis fans can watch all qualifying matches without needing to purchase a ticket as part of the tournament's Free Family Weekend on Saturday January 11 and Sunday 12 January.