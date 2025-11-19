Slam champions Keys, Medvedev return to Brisbane

World class tennis action from 4 to 11 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster

Grand Slam champions Madison Keys and Daniil Medvedev will return to the Brisbane International presented by ANZ this summer when the tournament gets under way at the Queensland Tennis Centre from 4 to 11 January 2026.

World No.7 Keys will join world No.1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and sixth-ranked Elena Rybakina in the women’s field.

Keys will be hoping the Brisbane International serves as the ideal preparation to replicate her success after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

This will be Keys’ fourth appearance at the Brisbane International. In 2020, the American fell to Karolina Pliskova in the final.

“I love starting my year in Brisbane, it has such an easy, welcoming vibe. The fans really get behind the players, and it makes every match feel special,” Keys said.

“The venue, the crowds and the atmosphere … it all comes together and reminds me why playing in Australia is so much fun.”

Joining the trio of top 10 women’s players is former world No.1 Medvedev, who is no stranger to Brisbane.

Since reaching the Brisbane International final in 2019, the 29-year-old has consistently been in the world’s top 10 for the past six years and has won 21 career singles titles, including the 2021 US Open.

Medvedev is also looking for a strong start to the year.

“Playing Brisbane is a great way to start the year. Preparing for the Australian Open is important and having a tournament where I can prepare in the right way is important,” Medvedev said.

“I always love coming to Australia and really look forward to seeing everyone out in Brisbane.”

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson said the inclusion of Keys and Medvedev would guarantee fans another year of high-calibre action on-court.

“We’re excited to welcome Madison Keys, our reigning Australian Open champion, back to Brisbane for the first time since 2020,” Pearson said.

“To secure three of the world’s top 10 women this early, speaks to why the players love coming to Queensland.

“We are also pleased to welcome Daniil Medvedev back in 2026. Daniil, a former world No.1, is an incredible athlete and continues to showcase his consistency on the men’s tour.”

Queensland Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said attracting top-tier talent to the Brisbane International was a key tourism driver and helped to solidify our reputation as Australia’s events capital.

“The Brisbane International is a highlight on the Queensland calendar and securing the world’s best athletes ensures a competitive tournament with strong spectator appeal,” Minister Powell said.

“Major events like the Brisbane International further strengthen the Queensland brand on an international stage and showcase the city’s hosting capability ahead of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said there would be plenty for fans to look forward to at the 2026 Brisbane International – both on and off the court.

“Having Keys and Medvedev return to Brisbane is a fantastic result for tennis fans this summer,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Brisbane is a city that lives and breathes sport, and we’re excited to welcome even more incredible players to Pat Rafter Arena.

“Across eight action-packed days, the Brisbane International will bring world-class tennis to the court, while fans soak up the atmosphere of Australia’s lifestyle capital.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30.

Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

More players will be announced soon.