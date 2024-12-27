Barty Ballkids welcomed in Brisbane

Ash Barty was delighted to be back on court at Pat Rafter Arena as she welcomed the Barty Ballkids who will feature at Brisbane International 2025.

"It's so exciting to be back," smiled the former world No.1 and ballkids ambassador as she presented excited ballkids with caps ahead of the tournament's qualifying rounds, which began in Brisbane on Friday.

"For me to back here at the Brisbane International is to celebrate the ballkids ... this year [they are] the Barty Ballkids, which is extra exciting for me.

"For some of them it's their first time [as ballkids], for others they're back again. This for me signifies the start of the Australian summer, here at the BI. Some really good tennis players (and) an opportunity for kids to go out there and have fun."

Barty, a three-time Grand Slam champion who retired from the professional tour in the weeks following her Australian Open 2022 triumph, appreciates the role ballkids play at top-level tournaments.

"The ballkids are just an integral part of professional tennis really," she added. "When they're doing their job well, no-one notices them. And when they're out there having fun, you can see they absorb the crowd [and] they love to watch live tennis so close up."

The quality of tennis is expected to be especially high at the 2025 edition of the tournament, which is headlined by two-time Australian Open titlist and world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's draw, as well as the history-making Novak Djokovic and defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov in the men's field.

"It's such an important tournament. You've seen time and time again this tournament attracts the best players in the world," Barty said.

As she celebrated some happy personal news - Barty and husband Garry Kissick announced on Christmas Day they are expecting a second child, who will be a sibling to 18-month-old son Hayden - the Queenslander is also happy to be making a tennis return of sorts.

On Sunday, Barty will take the court with fellow Queenslander Pat Rafter and special guests for a charity showcase that supports her personal foundation.

"[I'm] very excited to be out here with Pat and a couple of friends on Sunday. Obviously to raise funds and awareness for the Ash Barty Foundation, something I'm very passionate about," she smiled.

"It's still very much in its infancy but we're doing some really exciting things behind the scenes and some cool projects. So I'll be excited to dust off the cobwebs and have a bit of a fun and shake off the rust and hopefully play some good tennis."

