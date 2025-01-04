Lehecka to face Opelka for 2025 Brisbane honours

Australia is proving a happy hunting ground for Jiri Lehecka.

After lifting his maiden ATP trophy at the Adelaide International a year ago, the Czech advanced to the final of the Brisbane International when his semifinal opponent Grigor Dimitrov retired with injury.

"I hope it's nothing serious for Grigor; the first set and first half of the second had a good level," said Lehecka, who led 6-4 4-4 when defending champion Dimitrov required immediate treatment for an apparent hip problem and subsequently withdrew from the match.

"I'd like to finish the match in a different way, but hopefully he'll be alright and [I am] happy to be through."

The big-hitting Lehecka had earlier been all composure at Pat Rafter Arena, with the world No.28 seizing all early momentum after securing a break of serve in the fifth game of the first set.

"Overall it was good tennis from my side, I was focusing on keeping the aggressive game style, going for the points, not to be scared to play aggressively," he commented. "I think that it worked well."

It adds to the 23-year-old's happy history on Australian hard courts, where he defeated Jack Draper to seize his breakthrough victory in Adelaide last year.

He has maintained that impressive form in Brisbane this week, with an upset of 2024 finalist and No.3 seed Holger Rune in his opening match, before wins over Yoshihito Nishioka and Nicolas Jarry.

Lehecka now faces Reilly Opelka for a chance to claim his second ATP trophy..

"Hopefully it can go on and on. I feel great here ... these conditions, they suit me well," said the Czech. "It's just a pleasure to play here."





Opelka, meanwhile. has struck some feel-good factor of his own after progressing to a first ATP final in more than two years with a straight-sets victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second semifinal.

It followed the big-serving American's upset of Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, as well as wins this week over Argentinean qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez and Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

It's also a reward for a tumultuous period in which Opelka underwent hip and multiple wrist injuries. Despite a scare when he was treated for a wrist niggle in the semifinal, the 27-year-old is embracing his return to an ATP final.



Firing up his trademark weapon, the 203 centimetre Opelka fired 12 aces - and withstood 10 from the Frenchman - in the 6-3 7-6(4) win, which he secured in an hour and 26 minutes.

"[It's] great to be in a final," said Opelka, who credited Canadian Mark Lindsay "for kind of a miracle, doing some magic on it" for helping his recovery from injury.

" And then I got the training, I started to feel my level come back and there was some belief. Once I was out of pain, I had some confidence in myself that I could make it back here."

