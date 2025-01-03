Sabalenka sets Andreeva semifinal showdown

A passing train's horn from the nearby Tennyson line sounds out right as Arnya Sabalenka hammers a crosscourt forehand to bring up her first match point in the Brisbane International quarterfinals on Friday night.

The world No.1 can't help but laugh at the timing, a chance honk of approval from beyond Pat Rafter Arena on her way to a 6-3 6-4 victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Should @SabalenkaA play with power or finesse? Finesse or power?



As the old saying goes, “por que no los dos?”#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/xUmi49EpRR — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 3, 2025





The dual Australian Open champion and last year's Brisbane finalist was warming to the task this week and savoured a tough hit-out against the world No.44, a player whom she had fallen to in the pair's most recent encounter in the Washington semifinals last year.

"Her movement is really great. She's fighting for every point, trying to get every ball, she's trying to make you play an extra shot," Sabalenka said.

"That's really difficult because no matter how good your shot is you have to play another shot. It's really difficult every time and I'm really happy that I got this win in straight sets.

"Always tough battles against Marie. Last one I lost it was a really tough match, so I came into this match really focused and I'm really glad I was able to start from the beginning and able to put her under so much pressure."

Bouzkova had already swept past two seeds - No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko and No.10 Victoria Azarenka - in straight sets and made the quicker start when she broke from the off.

Despite a lengthy struggle, Sabalenka nullified the advantage immediately when she broke back on her way to a 51-minute first set.

The second set was equally hard fought and after two missed match point opportunities on the Czech's serve, Sabalenka's toughest test came when serving it out.

A semifinal berth was secured on her fifth chance and a showdown with her Roland Garros conqueror from 2024, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

