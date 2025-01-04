Sabalenka soars into second straight Brisbane final, faces qualifier Kudermetova next

Aryna Sabalenka continues her winning ways at the Brisbane International. The world No.1 advanced to a second straight final in the Queensland capital with a straight-sets victory over Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals on Saturday.

Recording her 6-3 6-2 victory in 90 minutes, Sabalenka added to her remarkable success on Australian soil. The 26-year-old is now a winner of 40 match wins in this country, taking in the 2023 Adelaide title, plus back-to-back Australian Open triumphs in 2023 and 2024.

"I'm an Australian now from 2023," she quipped to warm applause from the Pat Rafter Arena crowd. "I love the support, I feel the support. I have goosebumps every time I feel people cheering for me. It's an amazing atmosphere."

Following straight-sets wins over Renata Zarazua, Yulia Putintseva and Maria Bouzkova this week, Sabalenka needed all that support against a fearless Andreeva.

Contesting the Brisbane International at a career-high world No.16, Andreeva was also a straight-sets winner in all three matches to reach the semifinals. Having defeated Sabalenka to reach the Roland Garros semifinals last season, the 17-year-old was far from intimidated by the big occasion as she imposed her heavy-hitting on the tournament top seed.

"I feel like it's always the same tactic for me. I have to stay aggressive and put opponent under so much pressure and I am really glad that I was able to play such aggressive tennis," said Sabalenka, who saved each of the eight break points that she faced.

"It seems like everything was working really well for me. She's an amazing young player. I'm pretty sure she's going to be top-10 for so long and very soon. So I'm just happy to get this win."





Kudermetova advances to maiden WTA final

A fairytale week continues for Polina Kudermetova at the Brisbane International.

After winning through qualifying, the 21-year-old progressed to a first career final at the WTA 500 tournament with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Anhelina Kalinina.

Kudermetova, who entered Brisbane at world no.107, has claimed main-draw wins in Brisbane over Wang Xinyu, Liudmila Samsonova, world No.9 Daria Kasatkina and Ashlyn Krueger.

Helped by her clean hitting and canny strategy - "the dropshot is my favourite [shot]" she laughed - Kudermetova secured victory over Kalinina in one hour and 25 minutes.

With her confidence steadily growing throughout her dream week in Brisbane, Kudermetova dictated play in the semifinal, recording 40 winners against 35 unforced errors.





It ensures that Kudermetova will take confidence into her final showdown with Aryna Sabalenka.

"I'm so happy because for this big tournament and my first final. I'm so excited," she said.

Progress to the final will see Kudermetova rise at least 50 rankings places, with live rankings placing her at world No.57.

After the final tomorrow, she will fly straight to Melbourne, where she is entered in Australian Open 2025 qualifying.

