Sabalenka puts invitation in jeopardy after friend's defeat

It didn't take a clairvoyant to help Aryna Sabalenka reach one particularly wise prediction ahead of her Brisbane International defeat of Yulia Putintseva on Thursday night.

Win or lose, only one thing was certain for the world No.1.

"She's going to make me move," Sabalenka anticipated after a dominant first-round win over Renata Zarazua.

What a match! So often on a knife’s edge, it’s @SabalenkaA who wins out.



The world No.1 defeats Yulia Putintseva to advance to the quarterfinals of #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/Rc462XcfzO — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 2, 2025





In the final night match at Pat Rafter Arena, Sabalenka did just that as she quashed the speedy Putintseva's threat 7-6(2) 6-4.

Less certain in the immediate aftermath was whether the Kazakhstani's invitation to her conqueror still stood.

"It's tough to play against a friend, but you know we all want to win the match and on the court we opponents, off the court we are friends. I got an invitation for her birthday celebration next Friday and after the match she said 'you're not coming', but I said 'I'll make sure I bring you a good gift so you'll be okay with me'," Sabalenka joked.

For almost two hours Putintseva gave the top seed more than her share of difficulties, as she lived up to her credentials and kept her taller opponent on her toes.

> READ MORE: Birrell surges into biggest career quarterfinal

Unable to match the power off the ground, even less so on serve, the soon-to-be 30-year-old's variety had her opponent in a real spot of bother when she opened a 5-3 lead in the first set.

Sabalenka, who claimed the honours in three sets between the pair en route to the Wuhan WTA 1000 title last year, missed her own chance to seal the set when she served for it at 6-5, before she trampled her way through the tiebreak.

> READ MORE: On-song Djokovic extends record streak over Monfils

One supporter in her players' box, incoming Australian Formula One driver Jack Doohan, gave a thumbs-up, impressed at her ability to put the foot down when it mattered.

"Of course, I was trying to be fast as they drive, be aggressive and really wanted him to enjoy watching me play, so I hope he did," Sabalenka said. "It's really special to have him in the box and I hope he's going to come to the next matches 'til the very end."

Czech Maria Bouzkova awaits in the quarterfinals following her earlier 6-4 6-4 win over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2025