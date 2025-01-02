Day 6 preview: Dimitrov, Sabalenka, Djokovic, Birrell target semifinals

If Grigor Dimitrov seeks an edge in confidence in his bid for a sixth Brisbane International semifinal berth, it wouldn't hurt to check his impressive record against Australian rivals.

The reigning men's champion meets familiar foe Jordan Thompson for the second straight year at Pat Rafter Arena on Friday and will draw belief from his 31-11 ledger at all levels against opponents from Down Under.

The Bulgarian denied home hopes Rinky Hijikata and Thompson back-to-back on his way to a maiden tour trophy in seven years in Brisbane last year and in his first match of the 2025 edition, the second seed contained local wildcard Aleksander Vukic in straight sets.





At 33 years old, the world No.10 left nothing to chance.

"The discipline is probably the most important thing for me," he said. "My main priority is not winning or losing but building the right habit. If I'm able to do that on a daily basis, and of course putting it into matches, you know, I like my chances.

"At the moment I'm just feeling grateful that I'm able to do what I'm able to do and that my body's feeling good. This is the best news so far."

Dimitrov holds a 2-1 advantage over world No.26 Thompson, including a straight-sets result in last year's Brisbane semifinals.

Thompson, who saved three match points to beat Rafael Nadal in the 2024 quarterfinals, overcame an uneasy start on Wednesday night against 20-year-old Michelsen, who required a medical timeout in just the second game for a nose bleed. From 2-5 down, the eighth seed reeled off 11 of the last 15 games to seal his last-eight return.

Having contemplated quitting the sport during extended stretches out for injury rehabilitations - primarily for her elbow - Kimberly Birrell paid tribute to her family for their belief that she still had what it took to make it back.

The dream continues for the local wildcard on Friday when she aims to reach her maiden WTA 500 semifinal in a first-time meeting with Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina at PRA.

Birrell's win over Anastasia Potapova backed up her upset of second seed Emma Navarro and guaranteed a return to the top 100.

"It's really nice to prove to myself that I can play that way consistently," Birrell said.

"That's a really big goal of mine moving into this year, just backing up day after day, week after week. It's obviously a long season ...

"I've been told by people, my coaches and family, that I have that level. Now to really prove it to myself feels very good."

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of his 100th career title moved closer on Thursday night after he extended his record unbeaten streak over Frenchman Gael Monfils to 20 wins.

The Serbian's doubles campaign alongside Nick Kyrgios ended on Wednesday, which allowed him to shift his full focus to singles. Monfils must have wished his opponent's focus was elsewhere after he fell in straight sets under lights.

Top seed Djokovic's reward was a first-time meeting with big-serving American Reilly Opelka. The 2.11m - or 6ft 11in - American continued his comeback following almost two years sidelined due to hip and wrist injuries with a narrow win over Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be out for revenge when she squares off against unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the first night session match on Friday.

The 26-year-old succumbed to Bouzkova in last year's Washington semifinals in her first tournament back from a shoulder injury, which had ruled her out of Wimbledon.

She rebounded emphatically to snare the Cincinnati Masters and US Open trophies back-to-back on her way to the year-end No.1 ranking.

Sabalenka was tested in two close sets against Yulia Putintseva on Thursday night, while Bouzkova impressed in her defeat of two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.





On her way to the third round in her Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros in 2023, teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva declared Tunisian Ons Jabeur as her dream future hitting partner.

Only eight months later, she topped that dream when she sent her idol packing in the second round at Australian Open 2024.

While the 17-year-old's season ended at world No.16, Jabeur's finished in stark contrast as form struggles and a shoulder injury dragged her outside the top 40.

Jabeur's three-set win over Armenian Elina Avanesyan on Thursday was the first time since Roland Garros last year she had won three straight matches, while Andreeva conceded just three games against 20-year-old Linda Noskova.

