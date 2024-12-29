Sabalenka and stars soak up the sights of Brisbane



















After some relaxing weeks at her home in Florida followed by intense pre-season training in Dubai, there is no place Aryna Sabalenka would rather begin her season than Australia.











































Over the past two seasons, the world No.1 has claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles and contested the Brisbane International final last year.

"I feel fresh and ready to go. I love Australia. I always come here hungry and always come here ready [to play]," said Sabalenka as she targets an improvement on last year's Brisbane International performance as a runner-up to Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka has no shortage of supporters as she pursues that goal. Combining her aggressive on-court style with a bubbly off-court spirit, the 26-year-old has become a fan favourite in this country - and it's an affection that's happily reciprocated by the tournament's top seed.

"Definitely the atmosphere. The crowd here," said Sabalenka, when asked why Australia brings out her best tennis. "I feel all the support here and I think that's the best thing about Australia. People are really into tennis and if they really cheer for you, you're going to feel it and I love that."

Sabalenka also loves Brisbane, where her early arrival provided ample time to soak up some city sights. On Christmas Eve, she enjoyed an outing to picturesque Kangaroo Point.





Grigor Dimitrov equally appreciates the value of balance as he prepares to defend the title he claimed in a memorable Brisbane campaign in 2024. The world No.10 visited Howard Smith Wharves, adding to his appreciation of starting the season at this event.

"Ever since I came for the first time, I think I fell in love with the city," said the Bulgarian, who enjoys taking long walks when time allows. "I fell in love with the site as well. I really like that centre court. It's so cosy ... it's always good when you have that positive feeling about things."

Novak Djokovic, the No.1 seed in the 2025 men's draw, is similarly positive about his return to Australian soil. "Most of the players really feel so welcome in every Australian city," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion during a visit to the Sky Deck at Queen's Wharf.

"I think the consistently of the support for tennis across Australia is something that really blows me away every time I come here."





Man on a mission. @DjokerNole has come to play and it begins with the racquet grip challenge 😎#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/G08F7vSyN0 — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 28, 2024

Matteo Berrettini is another player who enjoyed spending time at the riverside setting at Kangaroo Point. Having missed the Australian swing due to injury last year, the 28-year-old is determined to "enjoy this beautiful city," where he last competed as a member of Italy's Davis Cup team in 2023.

"There were a lot of Italians and obviously a lot of people coming to watch and support us," he recalled. "I remember people love tennis here, so we really enjoyed it."

Accompanied by father Luca in Brisbane this year, Berrettini plans to visit the Botanical Gardens in his downtime. "For my dad it's his first time in Australia so I'm going to show him around a little bit," he explained.

Gael Monfils is similarly delighted to be back in the Queensland capital, where he is making his first Brisbane International appearance since the tournament's inaugural 2009 edition.

As he prepared to launch his new season, Monfils took time out to visit Dopamine Land, a multisensory experience in the heart of the city.

"Brisbane is a cool city with a lot of energy. I just feel great to be here ... I always want to come back to places that like," said the Frenchman, who is eyeing a strong start to the season. "I always play good in the first week of the year."





A reminder to channel your inner @Gael_Monfils and turn a day off into a day out. Today’s location? The awesome Dopamine Land in Brisbane’s CBD.#ThisIsQueensland • #VisitBrisbane pic.twitter.com/2dvtIAgTO6 — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 27, 2024

Fast-rising WTA stars Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, age 17 and 20 respectively, filled some off-court hours with a shopping trip. The close friends and successful doubles duo - Andreeva and Shnaider won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics - experienced the Australian fashion scene at Brisbane's iconic James Street.

"It's really nice to come here for tennis players because we don't get a lot of time to just walk around the city," Shnaider said.

As she snapped up some new outfits, Andreeva was also pleased to reflect on the progress since last year's Brisbane International, when she defeated Shnaider in the opening round.

Andreeva has since climbed to world No.16 in the rankings while Shnaider sits at No.13, ensuring both are seeds at the 2025 tournament. "A lot of things changed since last time we played each other," she smiled. "Now we are doubles partners ... shopping partners as well."

























