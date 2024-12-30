Grigor Dimitrov: Enduring passion driving Brisbane defence

It's a special feeling to return to a tournament as defending champion - as Grigor Dimitrov, who has twice lifted the Roy Emerson Trophy at Pat Rafter Arena, well knows.

"You know, I've done it once and I'm doing it for the second time," he smiled as he prepared to launch the defence of his Brisbane 2024 title. "I think it's wonderful. Honestly, it's wonderful. I think every time I step out here it just feels like I've been here yesterday."

That familiarity is another happy feeling for the 33-year-old, whose 23 match wins are the most that any ATP player has amassed in the city. Also saluting at Brisbane in 2017, Dimitrov joins Andy Murray as the tournament's only multiple men's champions.

It underlines the longevity that has become another defining feature of Dimitrov's career. While making an eighth appearance at the Brisbane International, he is launching a 15th consecutive season in Australia. "Wow, 15? That's cool," he smiled when informed of the lofty number.





Endurance is helped in part by Dimitrov's ongoing passion for the sport, which he first took up with his coaching father, Dimitar, in his Bulgarian hometown of Haskovo as a three-year-old. "I love competing, I love preparing for a tournament. I like that excitement, I like that adrenaline," he explained.

Armed with that positive approach and a notable work ethic, Dimitrov has won nine singles titles and been a semifinalist at three of the four Grand Slams. He maintained a top-10 ranking in 2024 after contesting the Marseille, Miami, and Stockholm finals and reaching the Roland Garros and US Open quarterfinals.

"It was a great season but despite all that I still felt like was quite a bit of up and down at some moments," said Dimitrov, with some niggling physical issues requiring some tweaks to his training schedule.

"I really had to find a different way to work through, I would say throughout the whole year, and especially in the off-season as well.

"I still feel I'm in that process of figuring some things out. But again, other than that I'm very, honestly I'm very grateful that I was able to produce some great tennis."

> READ MORE: Day 2 preview - Dimitrov begins title defence

Dimitrov, the No.2 seed in Brisbane this year, does so with the support of many fans and tourmates. The popular competitor was selected by fellow players as the winner of the 2024 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. "I feel very fortunate," said a grateful Dimitrov. "I'll make sure I keep on going and to keep striving to be the best."

That's delightful news for the scores of fans who appreciate the Bulgarian's elegant athleticism and fluent tennis, incorporating an increasingly rare single-handed backhand.

"It's going to become rarer and rarer," he conceded of his trademark stroke. "Of course it saddens me, I'm not going to lie ... but you know, the game evolves. So does life in so many different ways."

For now, however, Dimitrov seems likely to keep his classical style firmly in the spotlight as he focuses on maintaining the form that has delivered many rewards in Brisbane.

"Another year is upon us and another season," he reasoned ahead of his first-round Brisbane meeting with qualifier Yannick Hoffman.

"I'm going to try to remain positive and try to impose myself even more for next year."

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2025