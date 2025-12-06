Amanda Anisimova and Grigor Dimitrov to start the year at Brisbane International 2026

The stage is set for an epic showdown to start the summer with world No.4 Amanda Anisimova becoming the fourth top 10 woman confirmed for the Brisbane International presented by ANZ at the Queensland Tennis Centre in January.

Anisimova joins world No.1 and reigning Brisbane International champion Aryna Sabalenka, world No.5 Elena Rybakina and world No.7 Madison Keys in an exciting line-up which will serve as a thrilling precursor to the Australian Open.

Two-time Brisbane International winner and fan favourite Grigor Dimitrov will return to Brisbane for his 10th appearance.

The growing list of international talent, which includes men’s world No.13 Daniil Medvedev, will ensure crowds are treated to top-tier tennis.

World No.54 Alexei Popyrin and world No.37 Daria Kasatkina have also been announced as the first Australians in the field.

Anisimova will arrive in Brisbane fresh off a career best season with final appearances at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025.

Determined to go one better and capture her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open, she’ll be fully focused on a strong start to the year at the Brisbane International.

“I love playing in Australia and I’m really looking forward to starting my 2026 season in Brisbane. It’s the perfect setting for me to build some momentum ahead of the AO,” Anisimova said

Dimitrov is looking forward to returning to the Brisbane International to help celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2026.

World No.4 and 2x major finalist in 2025? Say less.



Please welcome Amanda Anisimova to the Brisbane stage 🏟@Queensland #VisitQueensland @visitbrisbane #VisitBrisbane pic.twitter.com/cExeJWRVxZ — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 5, 2025

“I’m incredibly excited to be returning to Brisbane. The fans are fantastic and I really enjoy playing on Pat Rafter Arena,” Dimitrov said.

“I’ve had some great moments there over the years and I’m looking forward to building on that again this coming January.”

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson said the inclusion of such stars was testament to the calibre of the event.

“We already have four of the women’s top 10 confirmed and I’m confident there will be more,” Pearson said.

“I’m also delighted to welcome Dimitrov back for his 10th appearance. He’s been a great supporter of the Brisbane International and our crowds just love him.

“Entries close next week so stay tuned for more player announcements. I can guarantee you’re going to want to see these players up close.”

Queensland Minister for Tourism Andrew Powell said the quality of this new wave of international talent was setting the stage for a highly competitive Brisbane International tournament.

“We promised to build Queensland’s reputation as the events capital of the nation as part of Destination 2045,” Minister Powell said.

“Anticipation for the Brisbane International will showcase Queensland’s strength in hosting world-class matches, while injecting an estimated $12 million into our state’s economy.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the 2026 Brisbane International would offer fans plenty to get excited about, both on the court and throughout the event precinct.

“Brisbane is a city that loves sport, and adding Dimitrov and Anisimova to the line-up is a big win for tennis fans this summer,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Across eight action-packed days, the Brisbane International will bring world-class tennis to the court, while fans soak up the atmosphere of Australia’s lifestyle capital.”

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30. Premium Experiences are on sale via Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.

More players will be announced soon.

Brisbane International 2026 presented by ANZ is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, via the Brisbane Economic Development Agency. The tournament will be held at the Queensland Tennis Centre from 4 to 11 January 2026