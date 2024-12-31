Day 4 preview: Dimitrov, Azarenka, Djokovic/Kyrgios in action

The popularity Grigor Dimitrov typically enjoys in Brisbane will be less pronounced when he takes on underdog home hope Aleksandar Vukic for a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The reigning men's champion accepts he likely won't have the majority of the crowd in his corner against the 28-year-old Sydneysider, not that he will be without his fair share of support on New Year's Day.

Aleksandar, that was great.



The 28-year-old Aussie gets the better of David Goffin 6-2 6-3 to advance to the second round!#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/WWfxo4wfUz — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 29, 2024

No man has won more matches than the Bulgarian's 24 in the Queensland capital and having hoisted the Roy Emerson Trophy twice, including over Holger Rune last year for his first title in seven years, he has built a loyal following.





"I came here 15 years ago and yeah, I think since Day 1 I had that [love] affair [with Brisbane] so I want to keep on going, keep on building, keep on testing myself, keep on delivering as long as I can," he said. "I just want to enjoy when I step out here. It seems like I'm doing that every single time. I think that's a good thing. Hopefully I can continue and go all the way again."

Dimitrov claimed his only previous clash with Vukic in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters in 2023, but did not have it all his own away against German Yannick Hanfmann in the opening round.

Vukic, meanwhile, impressed as he conceded just five games against former world No.7 David Goffin on Sunday night.

Another two-time champion, Victoria Azarenka, opens the night session at PRA when she takes on Aussie wildcard Maya Joint for the first time.

The 35-year-old last year reached the semifinals where she fell to Aryna Sabalenka and was wary of her 18-year-old opponent, who claimed an all-Australian battle over Maddison Inglis in the first round.

"Definitely, it's going to be an interesting match. I haven't really watched her play," 10th seed Azarenka said. "I got to watch a few games yesterday but for me, it's going to be figuring out a little bit a new opponent, and I'm honestly just looking really forward to stepping out on the court again and competing. It's been a while since I had my last match, so I'm kind of looking forward to getting back into the grind again."





After whipping the PRA crowd into a frenzy on their way to victory on Monday night, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios return for their second-round doubles showdown with top seeds Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus in the third match at PRA.

Kyrgios defeated both his opponents with their respective doubles partners alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis en route to the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title.

A maiden tour title at the Hobart International last January set the wheels in motion for American Emma Navarro's breakout season.

A Wimbledon quarterfinal and US Open semifinal helped her finish the season at world No.8, an ascent that earned her the WTA's Most Improved Player award.

Wildcard Kimberly Birrell returns to her home arena after a three-set triumph over good friend and compatriot Priscilla Hon in the opening round and will look to level the ledger against the No.2 seed having fallen to her in Hong Kong in October.

Another Aussie wildcard, Jordan Thompson, admitted a match-point saving defeat of Rafael Nadal in the Brisbane quarterfinals last January was the launchpad to his best season in which he bagged a maiden tour title in Los Cabos and broke into the top 30.

The eighth seed came up clutch again in a big match at Pat Rafter Arena on Monday when he held his nerve from a set down to deny former world No.6 Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

His second-round opponent, 20-year-old American Alex Michelsen, saved a match point against Thompson's countryman Christopher O'Connell to advance.

