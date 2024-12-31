Sabalenka takes flight as Avanesyan sees off fourth seed

Few in Aryna Sabalenka's inner circle would argue with a bit of extra downtime before her Brisbane International campaign following a banner season in which she bagged two more majors and ended as the world No.1.

The small comforts of home played no small part in helping the 26-year-old wind down ahead of the long trip Down Under, where she shook some off-season rust and opened her season with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Renata Zarazua at Pat Rafter Arena on Tuesday.

A winning start for the world No.1!@SabalenkaA sabalenka is off and running Down Under. She defeats Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-0.#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/CU1o6UgaY1 — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 31, 2024

Making it to Brisbane on time, where she finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina last January before the successful defence of her Australian Open crown, came with a curve ball and an unexpected benefit.

"I had some time off. I went back to Florida, slept in my bed, which was amazing. I was really tired from the hotels every week," Sabalenka said. "I had some time off but honestly after such an intense season I felt like I could rest for another month, you know, but my team was like calling me trying to reach out, so I was like 'sure, I'll get on time on the plane'.

"Actually, I was late for the last plane, for real. I thought I'm flying out at night, but it was actually in the morning, and I was like 'okay guys, I think we need another ticket'. It was quite a funny moment, and I was like 'whatever an extra day off, thank you'."

Her opening victory over the world No.75 set up a showdown against Kazakhstani 15th seed Yulia Putintseva, an earlier 6-2 7-5 winner over American McCartney Kessler.

It improved Sabalenka's record on Australian soil to 23 wins and one defeat since the start of the 2023 season.

"First match always a tricky one," she said. "You kind of like try to see where your tennis is at. It was a tricky start for me but I'm glad that I closed the first set. Then in the second set it felt like whatever I would do would work so I'm really happy with the first win of the season."

Avanesyan sends fourth seed Badosa packing

Armenian Elina Avanesyan will stick to letting her racquet do the talking and her coach do the scouting after springing the biggest upset of the women's draw against fourth seed Paula Badosa at the Brisbane International.

The 22-year-old displayed remarkable composure against the former world No.2 after conceding a lop-sided second set to turn the match on its head and book a third-round berth 6-3 1-6 6-2.

It set a showdown against another former world No.2 on the comeback trail, Ons Jabeur, or 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, a Tuesday afternoon match which Avanesyan had no plans to watch.

"Honestly, no. I will keep this job for my coach [Jorge Simo Frechina]," Avanesyan grinned. "I will just go and rest and prepare for the next match and try not to think too much about it. It's always a good atmosphere here, so I'm sure it's going to be."

Badosa had strung together her most fruitful six months in two years after recovering from a back stress fracture, but played only one match - a Billie Jean King Cup defeat to Iga Swiatek - since October.

The 43rd-ranked Avanesyan knew she could not blast Badosa off the court and instead relied on placement and timing to rattle the Spaniard for her fourth career top-10 win.

"It's my first time here and so far, it's unbelievable. I hope I will stay here as long as possible," Avanesyan said. "I'm so proud of myself, every match is difficult and it's a long way.

