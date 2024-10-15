Sabalenka, Pegula, Rune and Tiafoe confirmed for Brisbane International 2025

Reigning Australian Open champion and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, world No.4 Jessica Pegula and men's stars Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe are the first four players confirmed for the Brisbane International in 2025.

World No.2 Sabalenka finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina in this year's singles final before winning her second consecutive Australian Open title in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old will be vying to win the Brisbane title for the first time.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to Brisbane again," Sabalenka said.

"I had a great time this year and enjoyed playing in front of the Queensland crowds. Hopefully I can go one better in 2025."

Sabalenka boasts a 54-12 win-loss record this season and recently won her third Grand Slam title at the US Open in September.

Pegula, 30, will join Sabalenka in the women's singles draw - her first appearance in Queensland - following a career-best season.

In her best Grand Slam result, Pegula finished runner-up to Sabalenka in the US Open singles final and won the WTA 1000 in Toronto and WTA 500 in Berlin earlier this year.

"I'm so excited to be coming back down under, it's such a great place to start the year," Pegula said.

"I'm looking forward to making my debut at the Brisbane International tournament. I hope to see you there."

In the men's competition, 21-year-old Rune has confirmed he will start his tennis season in Brisbane.

Like Sabalenka, the 2024 Brisbane International men's finalist will be looking to go one better.

"I have great memories from Brisbane and reaching the final in my first event," Rune said, who peaked at world No.4 in August 2023.

"I look forward to getting out to Australia and starting the year fresh in Brisbane."

And Tiafoe, affectionately known as 'Big Foe', will light up the courts in Brisbane for the first time since 2018.

"We're delighted to welcome Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, two of the world's top five women, to Brisbane in 2025," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"Sabalenka, the two-time Australian Open champion, has achieved so much success here in Australia and we're thrilled she will start the new season with us.

"It's fantastic to be able to welcome Pegula to the Brisbane International for the first time who will finish the year in career best form.

"We are also pleased to confirm Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe will return to Brisbane. Rune, our 2024 men's finalist, will be hungry for more and for Tiafoe, it will be his first trip back to Queensland in seven years."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the event would be a hit with visiting and local tennis fans.

"Brisbane is Australia's lifestyle capital and we are thrilled to host another world class event that brings more to see and do to the suburbs," Schrinner said.

"The energy these top-tier players will bring guarantees an unforgettable experience for tennis fans, making the Brisbane International a highlight of Australia's thrilling summer of tennis.

"Across the eight days of competition, the tournament is expected to inject millions into Brisbane's economy through visitation to our vibrant entertainment precincts, hotels and local businesses."

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Patricia O'Callaghan said, "The Brisbane International is already proving to be a win for tennis fans with this incredible lineup of players. With stars like Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Holger Rune, and Frances Tiafoe confirmed, the 2025 tournament is set to deliver some of the most thrilling tennis right here in Queensland.

"And it's not just tennis fans who are in for a treat, our local visitor economy is too. The Brisbane International brings in more than $6 million in direct spending, nearly 5,000 visitors, and more than 13,500 visitor nights across the state. This tournament goes beyond showcasing top talent, it's a powerful contributor to our state's economy.

"The Brisbane International also highlights Queensland's commitment to a thriving, vibrant economy driven by major events, especially as we pave the green and gold runway toward the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

More players will be announced soon.