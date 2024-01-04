Sabalenka's hot streak continues at Brisbane International

Thirteen is often considered an unlucky number - but that's certainly not the case for Aryna Sabalenka.

The world No.2 notched her 13th consecutive win on Australian soil this evening, overpowering China's Zhu Lin in third-round women's singles action at Pat Rafter Arena.

A dominant Sabalenka, the winner of 13 WTA singles titles, took only 69 minutes to post a 6-1 6-0 victory.

Sabalenka was ruthless on return, winning all of world No.33 Zhu's service games.

"I think I played a really great match," Sabalenka said. "Even though the score was 6-1 6-0, it wasn't that easy. It was a really tight, close match and she played really great tennis.

"Of course I'm super happy with the level and with the win."

This propels the top-seeded Sabalenka into a quarterfinal meeting with world No.18 Daria Kasatkina, a player she beat twice during her career-best 2023 season.

Sabalenka enters this clash, which will open the evening session at Pat Rafter Arena tomorrow, ready for a new challenge.

"I'm trying to not focus on previous results," Sabalenka said of her goals this summer.

"I'm just trying to build everything from the beginning and hope I can improve my game even more."

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 women's singles draw

In other women's singles action today, Elena Rybakina breezed past Belgian Elise Mertens. The world No.4 conceded only 11 points on serve in a swift 6-1 6-0 victory.

Her quarterfinal opponent Anastasia Potapova spent much longer on court, needing three hours and 26 minutes to battle past sixth seed Veronika Kudermetova. The 11th seed eventually prevailed 7-5 6-7(7) 6-4.

Teen sensations Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova continued their winning runs to set up a tantalising quarterfinal showdown.

The 16-year-old Andreeva eliminated Australia's last-standing woman, Arina Rodionova, while 19-year-old Noskova fought past Argentine qualifier Julia Riera in three sets.

Victoria Azarenka was also a third-round winner, setting up a quarterfinal clash with fellow Grand Slam champion, third seed Jelena Ostapenko.

All quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played tomorrow at the Queensland Tennis Centre, with play beginning from 11am.

