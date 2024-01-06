Sabalenka sails into Brisbane International final

Aryna Sabalenka was all smiles after securing her place in the Brisbane International 2024 women's singles final.

The world No.2's mood was understandable, considering she'd just survived a big test to overcome Victoria Azarenka in a hard-fought semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena this evening.

Sabalenka did not drop a service game in her 6-2 6-4 triumph against her fellow former world No.1.

"I'm super happy to be in the final," said the No.1 seed, with a big smile adorning her face.

"I'll do my best tomorrow to make sure I leave with the trophy. It's an amazing tournament, an amazing place and I've got amazing support here."

Sabalenka was complimentary too of Azarenka, a two-time Brisbane International champion.

"I think the level was incredible," she said. "She played an amazing level the whole week and especially tonight."

Having extended her winning streak on Australian soil to 15 matches, Sabalenka now turns her attention to a final showdown with world No.4 Elena Rybakina.

> READ: Rybakina marches into Brisbane final

It is the first women's singles final at the tournament in nine years featuring the top two seeds and is a rematch of the thrilling Australian Open 2023 final, which Sabalenka won in three fiercely contested sets.

"I love matches against Elena. It's always high quality matches," Sabalenka said.

"I hope it's going to be a great battle tomorrow, I'm really looking forward to the match."

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2024