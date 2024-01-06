Rybakina marches into Brisbane International women's singles final

Could Brisbane fans be treated to a rematch of the thrilling Australian Open 2023 final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina?

Rybakina moved one step closer to make this tantalising prospect a reality, securing her spot in the Brisbane International women's singles final with a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory against Czech teen Linda Noskova at Pat Rafter Arena today.

The world No.4 fired 26 winners, and committed only 10 unforced errors, in the 63-minute encounter.

It continues an impressive march through the draw for the Wimbledon 2022 champion, who has lost a combined total of 12 games across her four matches so far this week.

"It's a really nice atmosphere and I'm enjoying my time here in Brisbane," Rybakina said. "It's an amazing start to the year for me."

This propels the 24-year-old from Kazakhstan into her 15th career WTA singles final and fourth in Australia.

Rybakina has previously also made tour-level final appearances at Hobart (in 2020), Adelaide (in 2022) and Melbourne (in 2023).

World No.2 Sabalenka features in the other women's semifinal later this evening, where she'll meet two-time Brisbane International champion Victoria Azarenka.

The winner advances to tomorrow's final showdown against Rybakina.

"I'll watch a bit of their match and try to do my best tomorrow," Rybakina said. "Hopefully it's going to be a great battle."

If Sabalenka does progress, it would mark the first time since 2015 that the top-two seeds would meet in a Brisbane International women's singles final.

