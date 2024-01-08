Celebrating a record-breaking Brisbane International 2024

Fans embraced the return of the Brisbane International this summer, with more than 100,000 people flocking to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

This meant the 2024 event was the highest-attended tournament in the state in the past decade.

"We are thrilled to have the Brisbane International back in its traditional format and know how much Queenslanders love their tennis, with attendance the highest the event has seen since 2014," Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"In the past week more than 100,000 people have surged through the gates to see world-class tennis, with five-night sessions selling out."

A total of 100,333 fans attended the eight-day event, with four sessions breaking all-time attendance records.

Fans were treated to exceptional tennis too, with world No.14 Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria and world No.4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan claiming the singles titles.

Dimitrov collected his second title in Brisbane and became the first man in tournament history to win more than 20 main-draw singles matches, while Rybakina blitzed through the draw in her maiden appearance.

The competitive returns of former world No.1s Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka further thrilled fans and created world-wide headlines, while strong performance from Australian contenders gave locals fans plenty to cheer about too.

Pearson thanked the tournament team, which included 490 volunteers, for helping deliver a successful event.

"Our workforce are the heart and soul of the Brisbane International. Everyone from the ballkids, event staff, to volunteers and drivers have a real love for this event, many returning for a second, fifth or even tenth year," Pearson said.

"They go above and beyond each year, which is why players want to keep coming back to Brisbane and this tournament is such a success."