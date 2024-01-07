Rojer and Glasspool claim Brisbane International 2024 men's doubles title

Teaming up for the first time this week, Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Brit Lloyd Glasspool proved unstoppable in the Brisbane International 2024 men's doubles competition.

The second seeds captured their maiden team title with a hard-fought 7-6(3) 5-7 [12-10] victory against German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in this afternoon's final at Pat Rafter Arena.

"It was a tough, tough match," Rojer said after winning the closest men's doubles final in tournament history. "It literally could have gone either way."

It caps a memorable week for world No.18 Rojer and world No.31 Glasspool, who saved a match point in their semifinal victory yesterday.

They then saved two championship points today in a tense match tiebreak against world No.21 Krawietz and world No.24 Puetz.

"I can just kind of hope that every week goes like this one and we'll be in for a hell of a ride," Glasspool quipped.

This is 30-year-old Glasspool's fourth career ATP doubles title and 42-year-old Rojer's 37th.

"It was amazing to play in front of so many people, We really, really enjoyed it," Glasspool said of the atmosphere at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

"It's my first time in Brisbane and I really enjoyed the week. It's a beautiful city and I really want to come back next year."

Rojer agreed, describing Brisbane as a "truly a wonderful, wonderful place".

"I hope to be back next year, but I'm 42, so I'm not sure of that," he said.

