Emotional Dimitrov triumphs at Brisbane International 2024

Grigor Dimitrov has scripted a memorable new chapter in his proud history at the Brisbane International.

Already the most prolific competitor in tournament history, with 23 main-draw singles wins to his name, the Bulgarian is now a two-time champion as well.

Dimitrov clinched the 2024 title with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 6-4 victory against world No.8 Holger Rune in the men's singles final at Pat Rafter Arena this evening.

"My love affair started 11 years ago here in Brisbane and it continues," Dimitrov said.

"I'm very thankful that I'm still able to stand in front of you guys and lift that trophy again, it means a lot to me for many different reasons."

The final was a high-quality encounter, with Dimitrov tallying 33 winners and just 14 unforced errors. The second seed did not lose a service game either across an absorbing two-hour and 16-minute battle.

This helped Dimitrov record his fourth top-10 win at the Queensland Tennis Centre and his first since his 2017 title-winning run.

With this effort, the world No.14 joins Brit Andy Murray as the only two-time men's singles champions in Brisbane International history.

Murray was the only player to take a set from Dimitrov this year, when the enduring competitors faced-off in the opening round. That battle was a rematch of their 2013 final.

This is Dimitrov's ninth career ATP singles title in total and his first since November 2017.

"It's been a while since I've held one of these," Dimitrov said as held back tears during the trophy presentation.

It continues a red-hot streak of form for Dimitrov, who has now won 19 of his past 24 matches on tour. This includes seven top-20 victories.

"I think playing against the top players, way younger than me as well, it's a very good way for me to see where I'm at. I think this is, in a way, where I'm most proud," he said.

"Of course a win is a win, a title is a title, but I think seeing where I'm at is way more important.

"I think the past four or five months, the things that I've been doing on and off the court, it has been a tremendous way to pay off.

"It humbles me at the same time, because I feel like I've been playing good tennis, and I also feel there's a little bit more that I can get better at on a few more things.

"Who knows, if those things go right, what else might be coming my way?

"For now I'm going to enjoy that, enjoy the moment, enjoy a couple of days, reassess a little bit, and (then get) back at it."

> VIEW: Completed Brisbane International 2024 men's singles draw