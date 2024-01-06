Dimitrov's dream week continues at Brisbane International

For only the third time in Brisbane International history - and for the first time since 2011 - the top two seeds have progressed to the men's singles final.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov secured his spot in this year's championship match with a 6-3 7-5 victory against Australian Jordan Thompson in the semifinals at Pat Rafter Arena this evening.

The world No.14 fired 10 aces and saved all six break points he faced throughout the one-hour and 49-minute battle.

It propels the Bulgarian into his third final at the tournament, having also progressed to this stage in 2013 (when he finished runner-up to Andy Murray) and in 2017 (when he scored three top-10 wins to claim the title).

Swiss great Roger Federer is the only other player to have previously contested three men's singles finals at the Brisbane International.

"It's been a tremendous couple of weeks for me," said Dimitrov who arrived in Brisbane early to prepare for this 2024 campaign.

"It's a very humble moment for me. I'm just enjoying it and I'm very happy to be back in the finals."

Dimitrov now turns his attention to tomorrow's final showdown with Denmark's Holger Rune.

He played the world No.8 twice during 2023, splitting the results.

"At the moment I'm living my dream, doing what I love, being in the final, playing in front of you guys, so there's so many positives," the 32-year-old told the crowd during his on-court interview.

"I just want to enjoy every single moment and stay in the moment. Win or lose, I'll keep on going. Tomorrow I get to play another match, so I'm very grateful."

