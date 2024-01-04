Dimitrov eyeing history-making win in Brisbane

When the Brisbane International was announced as returning this summer, Grigor Dimitrov was one of the first players to sign up.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian has a long and proud history at the tournament, with highlights including a runner-up finish in 2013 and title-winning run in 2017.

Such memories, he explains, create "a positive and a healthy state of mind" every time he arrives at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

"(This has) always been a week that I like for so many different reasons, not just for the tennis, but I think just the easiness all around," Dimitrov elaborated.

"The gym is great, the courts are good - obviously minus the weather these past days - but like, all in all, you have a little bit of peace of mind before you head out to Melbourne or to any other tournaments.

"It's a good and healthy way to start (the year)."

Dimitrov has his parents, Dimitar and Maria, in tow this year, who are "enjoying discovering the city".

The second seed also hopes to continue exploring in one of his favourite stops on tour.

In 2017, when he defeated three top-10 players to clinch the title, Dimitrov was a regular at a video arcade in the city. It's a fond memory he hopes he can replicate again this year.

"We haven't had time to go (yet)," Dimitrov said. "I want to actually go ... I'm going to go at some point for sure.

"I've been working a lot on my body lately, so it requires a little bit extra time for me to be on the table. I actually have to do quite a few treatments throughout the day. Nothing serious, but I need to stay in shape to fight against these guys."

Such dedication could pay off for the world No.14, who has the chance to create tournament history in his next match.

A second-round victory over German Daniel Altmaier today would see Dimitrov become the first man to win 20 main-draw singles matches at the Brisbane International.

