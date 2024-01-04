Aussie men continue winning runs at Brisbane International 2024

A record-tying three Australians have advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at this week's Brisbane International.

This number could still rise too, with Jason Kubler scheduled to play his second-round match later this evening.

The last time three Aussie contenders reached this stage in a Brisbane International men's singles draw was in 2015. If Kubler joins them, it would mark the first time in the tournament's history that four Australians feature in the men's singles quarterfinal line-up.

James Duckworth secured his spot yesterday by saving match points in an epic second-round encounter, while Jordan Thompson advanced via a walkover from world No.20 Ugo Humbert.

Rinky Hijikata is the latest Aussie through to the quarterfinals, after posting a hard-fought 5-7 6-2 7-6(4) victory against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

"It was a very difficult match," said the 22-year-old from Sydney.

"I felt like Tomas played some really good tennis in patches. I felt like I played some really good tennis in patches. (It was) definitely a bit of a roller coaster.

"I kind of executed well when I had to, managed to kind of keep my head well, really try to play my game in the big moments. I felt like that was probably the difference in the end."

This propels Hijikata, a wildcard entry, into his second ATP-level quarterfinal and first on home soil.

"I feel like the bigger the crowd, the more people are watching, the bigger the moment, I feel like I really enjoy that. That's kind of what I really get up for," the world No.71 acknowledged.

"I'm never going to shy away from a big moment. That's why I picked up a racquet in the first place.

"I dreamed of playing in home tournaments, big crowds, matches like that. That's what you look forward to. That's what you look forward to throughout all of pre-season when you're getting put through the gauntlet, you're in the hurt locker. That's what you're doing it for."

Hijikata will now play world No.14 Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semifinals.

Two Australians - Thompson and Max Purcell - are still alive in the men's doubles competition too.

The Aussie duo scored a 7-6(7) 7-6(0) victory today against compatriot John-Patrick Smith and his German partner Andreas Mies in the quarterfinals.

