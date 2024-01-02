Aussie contenders thriving at Brisbane International 2024

Five Australians have advanced to the second round in the Brisbane International men's singles competition.

This is the most to reach this stage since 2015 and ties the tournament record.

Among them is the Brisbane-based James Duckworth, who earned his place in the draw as a qualifier.

The world No.116 has won three matches so far this week, all in straight sets. His latest, a 6-3 6-4 triumph against American J.J. Wolf, was his biggest win in more than two years.

"I played a great match," Duckworth said after dismissing the world No.53 in just 63 minutes.

"It's great playing at home. I have been living in Brisbane for 10 years now and practice here, so I'm really comfortable with the conditions. I had great support too."

Duckworth joins compatriots Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in the round of 16.

Aussie wildcard Arina Rodionova is enjoying a giant-killing run in the women's singles competition.

The world No.113 has eliminated two top-50 opponents, including Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, to progress to the third round.

"I'm a little speechless now and a little tired," Rodionova said after scoring a 7-5 7-6(7) victory against Kenin in an entertaining two-hour and 25-minute battle.

"She's obviously such a great player and her achievements are amazing, so I came out with no expectations.

"I just tried to enjoy it out here and I am really enjoying it."

Two more Australians, Daria Saville and Olivia Gadecki, are both still alive in the women's singles draw too.

