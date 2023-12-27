Wildcards confirmed for Brisbane International 2024

Rising Australian stars Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata have been handed wildcards for Brisbane International 2024.

This boosts the number of Aussie competitors in the men's singles main draw to five, joining Alexei Popyrin, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in an exciting line-up.

Vukic enjoyed a career-best season in 2023, rising from outside the world's top 200 to sensationally break into the top 50. The 27-year-old peaked at world No.48 after advancing to his first ATP singles final at Atlanta.

After his stellar season, the world No.62 is determined to continue that momentum in front of Australian fans in his tournament debut at Brisbane.

"There's nothing like the Aussie support," Vukic noted.

Hijikata, who recently completed his preseason training at the Queensland Tennis Centre, is also primed to contest the Brisbane International for the first time.

The 22-year-old soared to career-high rankings of world No.70 in singles and world No.23 in doubles during a breakout 2023 season.

"I've never had the chance to play up here, but I've heard a lot of great things from all the players, especially the Aussies," Hijikata said.

"I've heard the atmosphere is great, so I'm really looking forward to experiencing that myself."

Vukic and Hijikata join previously announced wildcard recipient Rafael Nadal.

In the women's singles competition, Naomi Osaka, Kimberly Birrell, Arina Rodionova and Daria Saville have received main-draw wildcards.

Brisbane International 2024Main-draw singles wildcards Men Women Player Rank Player Rank Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 62 Arina Rodionova (AUS) 114 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 71 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 115 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 670 Daria Saville (AUS) 204 Naomi Osaka (JPN) -

Former world No.1s Nadal and Osaka are set to make their competitive return at the Brisbane International.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam singles champion, has been sidelined since Australian Open 2023 due to a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Osaka is returning from maternity leave. The four-time major champion gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.

The Brisbane International, presented by Evie, runs from 31 December to 7 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Qualifying action begins on Friday 29 December, with entry free for spectators for the first two rounds.