The ultimate event guide for Brisbane International 2024

The Brisbane International presented by Evie is back this summer and there's many reasons why it's the hottest ticket in town.

The world will be watching as fan favourites Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal make their long-awaited competitive returns.

The former world No.1s headline a star-studded field, which includes an incredible nine Grand Slam singles champions.

As the world's best players compete at the Queensland Tennis Centre, an exciting array of initiatives and on-site activations are also set to entertain fans and help ensure this is the biggest - and most memorable - edition of the Brisbane International yet.

Qualifying



The on-court action begins on Friday 29 December, with 24 men and 24 women attempting to earn a main-draw spot. Austrian Dominic Thiem, a former world No.3 and the US Open 2020 champion, and Argentine Diego Schwartzman, a former world No.8, are among the high-profile competitors contesting the singles qualifying competition. Several Queensland locals, including Olivia Gadecki and Jason Kubler, will also be in action. The best news is that entry is free for fans across the opening two days of qualifying.

Expanded women's singles draw

More of the world's best female athletes are descending on Brisbane, with the tournament's women's singles main draw expanding to include 48 players. This is a significant increase on previous 30-player fields. The exciting 2024 line-up features world No.2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, as well as world No.4 Elena Rybakina and Osaka, who is making her return to the WTA Tour.

Aussies in action



Local fans will have plenty of reasons to cheer, with Aussie stars Alexei Popyrin, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata all confirmed starters in the men's singles main draw. Gold Coast local Kimberly Birrell carries Aussie hopes in the women's singles competition, alongside fellow wildcard recipients Arina Rodionova and Daria Saville.

> READ MORE: Australian favourites to begin new season at Brisbane International

Family Fun Day

Scheduled for 1 January, the tournament's Family Fun Day presented by B105 is the perfect way to start the new year. Young fans will get to see the stars up close and personal with autograph signing sessions and on-court experiences with some of the world's best players. In addition to special player appearances, there will be a range of live entertainment, giveaways and competitions running across the day, including racquet giveaways for the first 500 kids!

> READ MORE: Excitement levels building for Family Fun Day

Kids go free!*

Yes, you read that right. To help inspire the next generation, kids receive free* ground pass entry with a paying adult across the tournament's opening weekend on 31 December and 1 January.

Ground passes

Available from $25 for adults, a ground pass is great value for fans wanting to experience all the atmosphere on site at the Brisbane International. A ground pass provides access to the outside match courts, as well as entertainment and activations across the precinct.

Pat Rafter Arena

The top-ranked players will have the privilege of competing on the tournament's centre court, Pat Rafter Arena. Tickets for day and night sessions begin from $29.

> BUY NOW: Pat Rafter Arena tickets

Premium experiences

Want to enjoy the action at Pat Rafter Arena in style? There are a wide range of hospitality options available, from courtside boxes to premium suites.

> LEARN MORE: About Brisbane International premium experiences

Practice Village

When the world's best players are not competing, you might spot them training and preparing for their next matches at the Practice Village at Queensland Tennis Centre. It's the place to be for fans hoping to score a selfie or autograph from their favourites.

What else is on site?

Fans visiting the Queensland Tennis Centre are in for a treat, with food trucks serving up an enticing selection of food and beverages. The Aperol Bar is also sure to prove a hit for those wanting to enjoy a delicious Aperol Spritz in the Queensland sunshine, while The Clubhouse provides an exciting space for fans to come together and enjoy tennis on the big screen!

Souvenirs

Fans won't leave the Queensland Tennis Centre empty handed, with free event posters and autograph books available. These are the perfect souvenir to remember a memorable day out at the tennis.

Merchandise

Take a slice of the Brisbane International home and pick up some official merchandise to keep your Summer of Tennis memories alive all year long! A wide range of merchandise including shirts, towels, water bottles and more will be available for purchase during the event.

Day for Richo



In memory of Anthony Richardson, a beloved Queensland tennis coach who passed away with melanoma last summer, the tournament has partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to offer free skin cancer checks for fans on-site at the Queensland Tennis Centre on 3 January.

Winners crowned

Who will join the Brisbane International honour roll this summer? The women's doubles final is scheduled for Saturday 6 January, with the men's singles, women's singles and men's doubles finals following on Sunday 7 January.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2024