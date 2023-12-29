Former finalist progresses in Brisbane International qualifying

Aliaksandra Sasnovich is no stranger to contesting qualifying at the Brisbane International.

In 2018, she memorably become the first qualifier to advance to a women's singles final in tournament history. She tallied seven wins, included two against top-20 opponents, during that extraordinary run.

Sasnovich is the top seed in the 2024 women's qualifying singles competition and made an impressive start to her campaign, brushing aside Australian wildcard Seone Mendez 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.

"I'm really happy to be here again," the world No.90 said. "It's one of my favourite tournaments, probably my favourite tournament."

Sasnovich now plays Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in the final qualifying round.

Asked whether she could replicate her 2018 success, Sasnovich replied with a big grin.

"I'll do my best, round-by-round," she said.

> VIEW: Brisbane International qualifying day one results

Aussie wildcard Talia Gibson recorded a major career milestone today, notching her first tour-level win.

The 19-year-old scored a hard-fought 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory against France's Leolia Jeanjean.

"It's an amazing feeling," Gibson said.

"Going in today, I just wanted to come out and enjoy it. I'm really thankful to Tennis Australia for the opportunity and super happy with the result."

Gibson meets Hungary's Timea Babos, a former world No.1 doubles player, in tomorrow's final round.

Aussie compatriot Olivia Gadecki also advanced, making the most of a home-court advantage to beat Serbian Aleksandra Krunic 7-5 6-0.

The 21-year-old lives on the Gold Coast and trains regularly at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

"I'm very excited to get my first win here," Gadecki beamed after completing her victory in 76 minutes.

"It's my first time playing at the Brisbane International, so I'm really pumped."

> READ: Brisbane International qualifying day two preview