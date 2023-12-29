Qualifying day two preview: Two former top-10 players in action

Tomorrow will be a big day at the Queensland Tennis Centre, with the men's qualifying singles event beginning and women's qualifying singles competition concluding.

Brisbane International 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich is among the remaining women vying for one of the six qualifying places, while an impressive six top-100 players headline the men's qualifying draw.

Former top-10 players, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Argentine Diego Schwartzman, will also be in action.

Play begins at 11am, with free entry for all fans.

> READ: Sasnovich thriving in return to "favourite tournament"

Must-see matches

Former world No.3 Thiem has an impressive record at the Brisbane International, reaching the semifinals in 2016 and quarterfinals in 2017.

The US Open 2020 champion and four-time Grand Slam finalist is currently ranked No.98, which means he begins his 2024 campaign in qualifying.

Thiem faces 20-year-old Australian James McCabe in the second match scheduled at Show Court 2.

Schwartzman, a former world No.8, also faces an Australian opponent in the following match, 21-year-old wildcard Jacob Bradshaw.

> VIEW: Brisbane International qualifying day two order of play

Aussies in action

Two Australians - Olivia Gadecki and Talia Gibson - have progressed to the final round in the women's qualifying singles competition.

The 21-year-old Gadecki and 19-year-old Gibson are each attempting to qualify at a WTA 500 tournament for the first time.

Gibson meets an experienced opponent in the final round, former world No.1 doubles player Timea Babos of Hungary.

The Brisbane-based James Duckworth leads an eight-strong Aussie contingent in the men's qualifying competition.

The world No.116 drew fellow countryman, Queensland's Philip Sekulic, in the opening round.

Other Aussie men in action include Li Tu, Dane Sweeny, Blake Ellis and Omar Jasika.

> READ: Nadal greets thousands of fans at Brisbane's Queen Street Mall