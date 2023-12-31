Sabalenka: “I’m super happy to be back in Brisbane”

The spotlight is shining brightly on world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka this summer.

Not only is the 25-year-old the top seed in the women's singles draw at this week's Brisbane International, but she is also the defending champion at the Australian Open.

"I have really amazing, amazing memories from last year," Sabalenka acknowledged. "I'm super happy to be here (in Australia).

"I really did a great job in the preseason to make sure I have chances to replicate the same results I did last season."

Sabalenka went unbeaten across her 11 matches during the Australian summer in 2023, also scooping the Adelaide International title.

It was the start of a memorable season for the big-hitting Sabalenka. She briefly rose to world No.1 and became the first woman in 17 years to advance to the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments and the elite WTA Finals in a single season.

Although this is Sabalenka's maiden appearance at the Brisbane International, she is familiar with the Queensland Tennis Centre. She first visited in 2019 for a Billie Jean King Cup semifinal tie against Australia.

"I'm super happy to be back in Brisbane," Sabalenka said.

"It's been amazing weather. Brisbane welcomed me with super, super heat."

Sabalenka likened the conditions to Dubai, where she recently completed her preseason training.

"The preparation was amazing. It was really tough," she said. "We worked a lot. I really feel like I'm really ready to go."

Sabalenka is one of seven Grand Slam singles champions and four former world No.1s in this year's Brisbane International women's singles draw.

"The draw is really tough here in Brisbane," Sabalenka acknowledged. "I think it's a good preparation going to the Grand Slam (to) have these really tough matches."

After receiving a first-round bye, Sabalenka is set to begin her 2024 season against either Italian Lucia Bronzetti or American Ashlyn Krueger.

