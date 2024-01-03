Nadal's comeback continues on day five in Brisbane

The chance to see Rafael Nadal in action is the hottest ticket in Brisbane this week.

As thousands of fans converge at the Queensland Tennis Centre to cheer on the 22-time Grand Slam champion in his competitive return, their passionate support has not gone unnoticed by the Spanish superstar.

"It's an amazing feeling to come back and to feel the crowd supporting even more than before," Nadal said after defeating former world No.3 Dominic Thiem in the opening round.

"I am excited to have the chance to play another time. That's for me the most important thing."

Nadal headlines the day five schedule, facing Queensland local Jason Kubler in a second-round men's singles match during the evening session at Pat Rafter Arena.

A jam-packed day five schedule also includes hometown heroes Rinky Hijikata, Jordan Thompson and Arina Rodionova in singles action.

There will be no shortage of female superstars taking to the courts either, with three former world No.1s through to the third round.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, plus former Brisbane International champions Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova, are among the leading contenders remaining in the women's singles competition.

Sabalenka is currently on a 12-match winning streak in Australia, while Pliskova is looking to win her 11th consecutive match in Brisbane.

