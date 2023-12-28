Qualifying day one preview: Brisbane International action begins

The Brisbane International is officially back, with the women's singles qualifying competition getting underway tomorrow at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

A total of 24 women will be in action, as they look to win the first of two rounds to earn a main-draw spot.

World No.90 Aliaksandra Sasnovich, a Brisbane International finalist in 2018, is the top seed in the draw.

Play begins at 11am, with entry free for all spectators.

Must-see match

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, a former world No.21, is the second seed in the women's qualifying draw.

The big-hitting 23-year-old has a tricky opening-round assignment against Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei, who won the Brisbane International doubles title in 2020.

Hsieh claimed two Grand Slam doubles titles during 2023 (at Roland Garros and Wimbledon). The 37-year-old has been ranked as high as No.23 in singles and is known for her unorthodox and entertaining game style.

They are scheduled to meet in the fourth match on Show Court 2.

Aussies in action

Queensland locals Olivia Gadecki and Priscilla Hon are among six Australians contesting the women's qualifying singles competition.

They are joined by wildcard recipients Jaimee Fourlis, Talia Gibson, Maddison Inglis and Seone Mendez.

The 21-year-old Gadecki, who achieved a career-high ranking of world No.125 during 2023, begins her qualifying quest against Aleksandra Krunic.

Krunic, who is returning from a knee injury, has been ranked as high as world No.39 and was a Brisbane International quarterfinalist in 2018.

Meanwhile 25-year-old Hon faces eighth seed Julia Riera from Argentina.

Before play begins

To celebrate the return of the Brisbane International this summer, Rafael Nadal is taking part in a special event in the city.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make an appearance at Queen Street Mall stage at 10am, providing fans with the chance to see him up close and personal ahead of his opening-round match.

Nadal will be joined by Tournament Director Cameron Pearson for a Q&A session and also sign tennis balls for some lucky fans.

