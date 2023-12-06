Nine Grand Slam singles champions to play at Brisbane International 2024

Nine Grand Slam champions headline the 2024 Brisbane International presented by Evie, in one of the strongest fields the tournament has ever seen.

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are among a world-class line-up beginning the 2024 season in Brisbane.

Four top-20 men are bound for Brisbane, including world No.8 Holger Rune. The Next Gen superstar will be joined by world No.14 and Brisbane International 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov, world No.17 Ben Shelton and world No.20 Ugo Humbert.

Eight of the world's top 20 are set to compete in the women's WTA 500 event. The incredible line-up also includes former world No.1 and three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova, along with Brisbane 2020 finalist and world No.12 Madison Keys.

Pliskova is one of four former champions in the field, alongside Azarenka, Murray and Dimitrov.

> BUY NOW: Brisbane International 2024 tickets

Local fans will be able to support Alexei Popyrin, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the men's singles competition, with Gold Coast star Kimberly Birrell receiving a wildcard into the women's singles main draw.

"I'm thrilled to be starting my year playing in the 2024 Brisbane International," said Birrell, who reached a career-high WTA ranking of No.100 in September.

"I have so many unforgettable memories from the tournament, from watching my idols as a junior to playing and having my first top-10 win in 2019.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play my home tournament and can't wait to test myself against the best tennis players in the world, in front of my friends and family."

> READ: Nadal to play Brisbane International 2024

"We are thrilled so many of the world's best players want to come to Brisbane. This is one of the strongest fields the tournament has seen in both the men's and women's fields," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"To have nine Grand Slam champions, 12 WTA/ATP top-20 players, along with so many Australian favourites is great news for the tournament and our fans."

Brisbane International 2024 field Women's singles Men's singles Player Rank Player Rank Aryna Sabalenka No.2 Holger Rune (DEN) No.8 Elena Rybakina (KAZ) No.4 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) No.14 Karolina Muchova (CZE) No.8 Ben Shelton (USA) No.17 Madison Keys (USA) No.12 Ugo Humbert (FRA) No.20 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) No.13 Sebastian Korda (USA) No.24 Liudmila Samsonova No.16 Sebastian Baez (ARG) No.28 Daria Kasatkina No.18 Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) No.30 Veronika Kudermetova No.19 Reilly Opelka (USA) No.33* Ekaterina Alexandrova No.21 Aslan Karatsev No.35 Victoria Azarenka No.22 Roman Safiullin No.39 Magda Linette (POL) No.24 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.40 Sorana Cirstea (ROU) No.26 Andy Murray (GBR) No.42 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) No.27 Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) No.44 Anastasia Potapova No.28 Max Purcell (AUS) No.45 Elise Mertens (BEL) No.29 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) No.47 Sofia Kenin (USA) No.33 Alexander Shevchenko No.48 Zhu Lin (CHN) No.37 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) No.51 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) No.38 J.J. Wolf (USA) No.53 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) No.39 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.55 Linda Noskova (CZE) No.41 Daniel Altmaier (GER) No.56 Martina Trevisan (ITA) No.42 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) No.59 Caroline Dolehide (USA) No.44 Marcos Giron (USA) No.60 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) No.45 [WC] Rafael Nadal (ESP) No.664 Sloane Stephens (USA) No.46 Peyton Stearns (USA) No.49 Danielle Collins (USA) No.52 Camila Giorgi (ITA) No.53 Mirra Andreeva No.56 Greet Minnen (BEL) No.59 Clara Burel (FRA) No.60 Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) No.61 Ana Bogdan (ROU) No.66 Bernarda Pera (USA) No.67 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) No.69 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) No.73 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) No.75 Anna Kalinskaya No.76 Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) No.79 [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.113 [WC] Naomi Osaka (JPN) -

* = Protected ranking

A record $3.1 million in prize money is on offer when the combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre from 31 December to 7 January.



Queensland Assistant Tourism Minister Michael Healy said the return of the iconic Brisbane International will be a bonanza for tennis fans, tourism operators and jobs.

"We know Brisbane International visitors immersed in Queensland's electrifying summer of tennis will want to extend their stay to experience the best of what our city's great lifestyle has to offer," Mr Healy said.

"The Brisbane International's stellar line-up of tennis talent means more spectators spending an estimated $10 million with our world-class tourism, accommodation and hospitality operators.

"This summer is game, set and match for major sporting events, Brisbane's visitor economy and good Queensland jobs."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Brisbane was excited to welcome the much-loved tournament back to the city.

"As Australia's newest sporting capital, Brisbane International is one of the highlights on the city's jam-packed major events calendar," Cr Schrinner said.

"The incredible line-up of tennis superstars will make this one of the hottest tickets in town this summer.

"Kicking off on New Years Eve, Brisbane residents and visitors can expect eight days of sensational tennis featuring up to 180 of the world's top players, including nine Grand Slam champions.

"While we're excited about the action on the court, it's also fantastic news for local businesses with the tournament set to inject millions of dollars into Brisbane's economy, through our hotels, restaurants and tourism experiences."

Tickets for the Brisbane International are now on sale through Ticketmaster.

Adult ticket prices start from $25, and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $58. Kids go free on ground passes for the opening two days of the tournament.