World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and No.4 Elena Rybakina to play Brisbane International 2024

Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, as well as Next Gen rising star and US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton, have confirmed they will join the world-class line-up for Brisbane International presented by Evie in 2024.

Reigning Australian Open champion and world No.2 Sabalenka will join Wimbledon 2022 champion and world No.4 Rybakina, in the women's WTA 500 tournament, which has expanded in size from 32 to 48 main-draw players.

"I'm excited about starting my 2024 Australian season in Brisbane. Australia holds a special place in my heart after winning my first Grand Slam there," Sabalenka said.

"I can't wait to make my debut at the Brisbane International and play in front of the Queensland tennis fans. It's a tournament that's attracted so many good players in the past and I'm hoping it will set me up for another successful summer."

World No.17 Ben Shelton will feature in the men's ATP 250 field. The 21-year-old American won his first ATP Tour singles title last month.

"I'm thrilled to be playing the Brisbane International for the first time in 2024. My first trip to Australia was last January, and it was such an amazing experience. The fans were so welcoming," Shelton said.

"I'm looking forward to exploring Brisbane and playing in front of the local fans. Hopefully, there will also be a chance to fit in some sightseeing during my visit."

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will also feature Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Victoria Azarenka, world No.8 Holger Rune and world No.14 Grigor Dimitrov when it returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre from 31 December to 7 January.

"The Brisbane International is shaping up to be one of the best we've seen in both the women's and men's fields," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"To have both the world No.2 and world No.4, Sabalenka and Rybakina, headlining the women's field and young gun Ben Shelton also confirmed, further cements the tournament as a premium event."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the calibre of tennis stars continued to cement Brisbane as the sporting capital of the nation.

"Brisbane topped the list of Australian sporting cities this year, and it's not hard to see why with talent like this on the court," Cr Schrinner said.

"We are proud to support this stand-out international tennis event, with tennis superstars set to thrill residents and attract tennis fans to Brisbane.

"As well as inspiring the next generation of tennis talent, this highly anticipated tournament in Brisbane's jam-packed major events calendar will inject millions of dollars into our local economy, with hotels, restaurants and tourism experiences."

Fans will be able to see 180 of the world's best players over 14 sessions (day and night) from 31 December to 7 January.

Adult ticket prices start from $25, and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $58. Kids go free* on ground passes for the first two days of the tournament.

