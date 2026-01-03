TennisFest returns to Adelaide International 2026 – connecting and activating the tennis community

TennisFest is set to ignite a celebration of tennis, with more than 9,500 participants expected to be involved over the program delivered as part of the Adelaide International.

TennisFest, South Australia's largest tennis participation event, is designed to engage players of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds, from grassroots beginners to elite competitors.

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International, says TennisFest is focused on connecting with the community by creating inclusive opportunities in conjunction with the Adelaide International.

"TennisFest is all about rewarding, recognising, and energising our tennis community," said Sterrey.

"This year, we continue to emphasize the importance of playing tennis at every level, across all types of tennis, encouraging people to return to the sport or stay committed long-term."

“We are really excited about the expansion of the tennis come and try activities on Pinky Flt with the introduction of the Court Yard. New in 2026, we want everyone to pick up a racquet and have a hit whether that be beach tennis, pickle ball or pop tennis which has been added to the program.”

Throughout the Adelaide International, year-round programs will be showcased, highlighting the diversity within tennis. Special activations will include All Abilities – Come and Try, Culture on Court – Celebrating First Nations and Multicultural Communities and the return of Pride Day for its fourth year.

In 2026, Country Carnival will be returning to The Drive as part of the Adelaide International's TennisFest, starting this week, celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the event. This year there are more than 80 teams entered to compete which is a 50% increase on the 2025 event. Country Carnival is South Australia's showcase opportunity for regional players.

In addition, TennisFest will honour and celebrate the contributions of volunteers, officials, coaches, teachers, and supporters from across South Australia.

Alicia Molik, Tournament Director, has been a passionate advocate for growing tennis, especially at the grassroots level.

"Programs like TennisFest, delivered by Tennis SA, are essential for inspiring young players and providing opportunities for everyone, regardless of age or experience, to engage with tennis," said Molik.

"We're committed to expanding the sport and creating pathways for the next generation of players. This year we're particularly excited about The Court Yard – a multi-tennis discipline space where kids and adults can try beach tennis, hot shots, pickleball, and pop tennis."

The Adelaide International 2024 and 2025 served up record-smashing sell out starts with Kids' Day, and with an expanded program for 2026 with more games, activities, and a bigger footprint at Pinky Flat for a day filled with fun for the whole family.

Returning in 2026 is the Adelaide International Kids Passport, which invites kids to explore various locations at The Drive, collect stickers, and enter exciting prize draws, all while learning about ways to get involved with tennis.

In an evolution of the Racquets and Strings entertainment program, 2026 will see the first ever Silent Disco in Pinky Flat, across Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the event as part of TennisFest. No need to worry about the DJ volume distracting the Centre Court action, put on the wireless headphone, crank up the DJ’s tunes and dance like no one is watching.

The 2026 TennisFest Schedule of Events includes: