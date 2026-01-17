Andreeva crowned Adelaide International 2026 champion

Mirra Andreeva achieved another milestone in her flourishing career with victory at the Adelaide International.

The 18-year-old took 46 minutes to record a 6-3 6-1 victory over Victoria Mboko.

After dropping the first three games, Andreeva reasserted authority by claiming nine games straight.

While Mboko - who won three three-set matches en route to the final - required medical treatment, Andreeva blended power with precision to close out a comprehensive victory.

It adds to earlier titles in Iasi, Doha and at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells last year, which made the then-17-year-old the youngest player to win a title at that level.

Andreeva peaked in the world's top five in July last year and after arriving in Adelaide at world No.8, is expected to return to world No.6 in the next rankings release.



MORE TO FOLLOW