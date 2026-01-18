Adelaide International Sets New Records

The Adelaide International 2026 has concluded in spectacular fashion, delivering six days of exceptional tennis that showcased the world's best players and thrilled fans at The Drive.

The event has seen 60,011 attendees experience world class tennis this week smashing all previous event attendance records.

Tomas Machac has won the ATP men’s Adelaide International title, after a hard fought three sets victory over Ugo Humbert and teen sensation Mirra Andreeva has claimed honours in the WTA women’s singles title, defeating Victoria Mboko in two sets in the final at The Drive.

Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang took women’s doubles honours on Friday in the final and Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten claimed victory as the last match of the day on Saturday.

Tournament Director, Alicia Molik could not be more pleased with the calibre of tennis delivered to the crowds this year.

“The fans have embraced the event with passion, creating an electric atmosphere that players and officials praised throughout the tournament.

“The feedback from the players about their entire Adelaide experience has been outstanding and means we are in strong position for their return next season,” says Alicia Molik.

Three of the of the world’s top 10 women starred in the women’s competition, including returning champion Madison Keys, as well as Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova. While the strong ATP 250 field featured top 20 men’s players Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Tommy Paul.

Hon Zoe Bettison, Minister for Tourism, said Adelaide International has once again served up an epic week of entertainment, on and off the courts.

“The all-time high number of people through the gates this week have experienced why South Australia is the Best Event State in our nation, from the state-of-the-art courts to the premium produce and family-fun served up on Pinky Flat.

“Again, feedback from the players has been full of praise – especially from those who had the opportunity to get out and enjoy our coastline, wildlife experiences, and world-renowned food and beverage.

“The action continues in South Australia with the Santos Tour Down Under racing for another week, which is closely followed by LIV Golf Adelaide swinging into town in February.”

The Adelaide International this year has not only gone from strength to strength on court but the extended entertainment zone in Pinky Flat has seen even more ways to pick up a racquet.

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and Adelaide International General Manager said this year’s Adelaide International reinforces the appetite for tennis in South Australia.

“Thank you to the fans for their support and helping us achieve record crowds. It has been the best tournament yet.

“We are happy with the popularity of the new addition, the Court Yard in Pinky Flat which gave people of all ages the chance to pick up a racquet and have a hit of beach tennis, pickleball and pop tennis.

“This versatile tennis hub was all about encouraging young people to step away from their devices and get active. From seasoned junior players to absolute newcomers, we've created an environment where everyone can find their place on the court and we look forward to seeing this grow.”

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and took place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Visit www.adelaideinternational.com.au for more information.

