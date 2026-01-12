Game, Set, Match Kids’ Day Serves Up Family Fun

Day One of the Adelaide International 2026 is Kid’s Day.

The Adelaide International 2024 and 2025 served up record-smashing sell out starts with Kids' Day, the expanded program for 2026, the event has opened up Ground Passes for the first time to manage demand.

The Court Yard, new in 2026 in Pinky Flat will be open today and encourages everyone to pick up a racquet and have a hit with beach tennis, pickleball and POP tennis added to the program.

Australians take to the stage of centre court, with Emerson Jones, Daria Kasatkina and Ajla Tomljanovic, Alexei Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis all competing on day one.

The Adelaide International, a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, will see some of the world's best tennis players competing for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points, leading into the Australian Open.

Hon Zoe Bettison, Minister for Tourism, said Adelaide International continues to grow as a major family event on South Australia's summer calendar.

“You can feel the excitement as some of the world’s best tennis players serve epic entertainment at the 2026 Adelaide International from today.

“This is always a beloved event by players and fans alike, offering the ease, beauty, and delicious produce found in Adelaide, combined with the state-of-the-art courts and facilities at The Drive.

“The thousands of fans coming through the gates from now until Saturday will discover firsthand why South Australia is officially the Best Event State in the nation.

“With more than 40,300 tickets already allocated and demand still strong, I encourage everyone to get down to The Drive and witness the incredible athletes up close these summer holidays,” said the Minister.

Alicia Molik, Adelaide International Tournament Director, cannot wait to welcome even more families on day one of the Adelaide International for Kids' Day to experience world-class tennis.

"We're thrilled to welcome even more families to day one of the Adelaide International for Kids' Day. We've taken feedback from families on board and made the program bigger than ever for 2026. It's all about bringing kids and families together for a day packed with free entertainment, both courtside and beyond.

With Australians taking centre stage on day one – including Emerson Jones, Daria Kasatkina, Ajla Tomljanovic, Alexei Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis – it's the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family, watch some incredible players in action."

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and Adelaide International General Manager, cannot wait for the fans to experience all the new activities.

"The Court Yard represents a real breakthrough – providing complementary opportunities to experience beach tennis, pickleball and pop tennis.

“This versatile tennis hub is all about encouraging young people to step away from their devices and get active with something fresh and exciting. From seasoned junior players to absolute newcomers, we've created an environment where everyone can find their place on the court."

From Tuesday, January 13, to Saturday, January 17, the Kids' Passport is back. Families are invited to visit the Kids' Zone at Pinky Flat, where they can pick up their Adelaide International Passport to embark on an exciting adventure around the site, experiencing a series of fun activities.

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and will take place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.