Doubles champions crowned in Adelaide

Katerina Sinaikova’s prolific doubles record continues to grow, with the world No.1 adding a 33rd career title alongside Zhang Shuai at the Adelaide International.

The Czech-Chinese duo outclassed Lyudmyla Kichenok and Desirae Krawczyk 6-3 6-1 at The Drive to add a second trophy to the one they claimed as a team in Guangzhou in 2024.

“Big thanks to Shuai, I love playing with you,” Siniakova commented in the trophy ceremony of Zhang, who at age 36 secured her 15th doubles triumph. “Thank you for saying yes and making those positive vibes. I really enjoy sharing a court with you.”

Siniakova and Zhang required 71 minutes to overcome the Ukrainian-American duo, with the second-seeded duo noting their comfort at the WTA 500 tournament.

“I started my season four years in a row here and I’m really enjoying it,” said Siniakova, who was a finalist in Adelaide alongside Australia's Storm Hunter in 2023. “I’m feeling at home [when I’m] far from home.”

Zhang had special thanks for Adelaide International Tournament Director, Alicia Molik.

“When I played juniors, I watched you play on Wimbledon Centre Court. [It was] amazing. You showed me what to dream and showed me a lot of energy to continue my career.”

Harri Heliovaara and Henri Patten launched their 2026 seasons on a winning note, claiming a 6-3 6-2 victory over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz to lift a ninth trophy together.

It was a third consecutive triumph for the Finnish-British duo, who were also claimed late 2025 titles at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

“I love playing in Adelaide. It’s such an amazing event,” said Britain’s Patten, before adding with a smile, “It’s not often that a Brit wins anything in Australia. I’ll hold onto this.”