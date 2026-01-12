Ajla Tomljanovic advances at The Drive

Ajla Tomljanovic earned swift passage into the second round of the Adelaide International after world No.14 Clara Tauson was forced to wind up her campaign with a lower-back injury on Day 1 at The Drive.

Fifth-seeded Tauson, who was playing with a vertical bandage on her left hamstring, received medical treatment before tearfully opting to retire from the match after one set.

Tomljanovic, who also progressed to the round-of-16 at the Brisbane International last week, was leading Tauson 7-6(7) at the time.

"It's really unfortunate when someone close to a Slam has to retire, because you know that it's for sure not nothing," Tomljanovic said. "I really feel for her. I know what it feels like.It's never easy"

It wasn't the most pristine set of tennis Tomljanovic has ever played. The 32-year-old coughed up six double faults and faced seven break-point chances on her serve.

But she dug in to find a way.

"It was a bit scrappy," said Tomljanovic, who will next play the winner of tomorrow's encounter between fellow Australian Maya Joint and American Sofia Kenin.

"I don't think it was the cleanest set for me. The conditions are a bit different than Brissy, the ball flies a bit more here.

"I think I could have accelerated a bit more. I couldn't really find my range, it was either in the fence or in the net, so I was getting a bit frustrated with that.

"Same with my serve. I think the longer the match was going the more I was finding it."

The news wasn't so positive for fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin, who was outgunned by American giant Reilly Opelka 6-3 7-6(6).

Popyrin battled to get a look-in as his 211cm opponent thumped 22 aces and landed 50 of his 64 first serves.

Opelka conjured the only break of the match in the sixth game after unleashing a succession of sizzling winners.

"He played a ridiculous game to break me," Popyrin said. "He hit three forehand passing shots. I don't think I did anything wrong in that game.

"And then when he's serving above 80 per cent first serves, at his height, it's quite hard to break him."

The second-ranked Australian man remains positive ahead of the Australian Open. "I think everything that we've been doing is good and it's working," Popyrin said.

"It might not be showing in the first two weeks of the year, but I'm looking forward to the AO, I think I can do some stuff there."

Earlier, 17-year-old Gold Coast prodigy Emerson Jones was outclassed by sixth seed Emma Navarro 6-3 6-3.

Jones made a slow start on Centre Court, double-faulting twice to be broken in her first service game, before showing some positive signs mid-match, particularly on the forehand wing.

But ultimately, Navarro's experience and consistency shone through.

"I just think I was a bit flat today, to be honest," Jones said. "I guess that happens.

"I think I definitely started playing better tennis during the match rather than the start.

"But, yeah, I'm pretty happy with how I was in the middle of the match.

"The starts of both sets I wasn't quite there."

On Showcourt 1, eighth-seeded Victoria Mboko came from a set down to outlast Beatriz Haddad Maia, before Lucky Loser Marie Bouzkova upset former world No.2 Paula Badosa in three sets.

