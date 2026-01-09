Adelaide International stars swap racquets for sails in Glenelg coastal adventure

Two of the world's top tennis players traded the court for the water at sunset last night, experiencing one of South Australia's premier attractions with a sailing excursion off the iconic Glenelg Beach ahead of the Adelaide International.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Australia's Daria Kasatkina took to the high seas aboard a yacht, showcasing the diverse tourism experiences that make South Australia a world-class destination for visitors and athletes alike.

The sailing experience off Glenelg Beach, one of Adelaide's most beloved coastal destinations, provided the perfect pre-tournament activity for the international stars.

"Well, I enjoyed it a lot and it is really good to have opportunities before the tournament week," said Cerundolo, who was experiencing South Australia's renowned coastline for the first time.

For Kasatkina, who became an Australian citizen in 2024, the experience held special significance as she competes on home soil for the first time.

"We are on the water, and I really enjoyed this activity. I am not often doing this kind of thing so it has been a nice opportunity to have an adventure," Kasatkina said.

"It feels super special to be in Australia as an Australian for the first time. I feel all the support and I am enjoying every minute here. I feel like I am getting more and more Aussie here."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik said providing players with authentic South Australian experiences was a key priority for the event.

"The full player experience is so important to us at the Adelaide International. We want our athletes to not only compete at the highest level but to truly experience what makes South Australia so special," Molik said.

"Activities like this sailing experience showcase our stunning coastline and relaxed lifestyle, creating memories that go far beyond the tennis court and encourage players to return year after year."

The Adelaide International continues to showcase South Australia's appeal as a premier sporting and tourism destination, with the state's stunning coastline, world-renowned wine regions, and vibrant cultural scene providing the perfect backdrop for world-class tennis.

South Australia's coastal experiences, from sailing and dolphin watching to beachside dining and sunset strolls along Glenelg's historic jetty, complement the state's position as a must-visit destination.

"Super nice of the tournament to organise and give us this opportunity to chill and relax," Kasatkina added.

The Adelaide International starts on Monday 12 January 2026.