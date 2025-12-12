Meet the Stars of the 2026 Adelaide International at Gawler Place Canopy!

Attention tennis fans! The excitement is building as some of the world’s biggest tennis stars arrive in Adelaide ahead of the 2026 Adelaide International, taking place 12-17 January at The Drive. But before they hit centre court, they’re heading to the Gawler Place Canopy on Sunday, 11 January, for an action-packed fan event you won’t want to miss.
From 12pm, the Gawler Place Canopy transforms into a tennis playground for all ages. Visitors can:
- Have a hit on the tennis inflatable and test their aim. Can you land a bullseye?
- Play the Nova games and go in the draw to win awesome prizes.
- Meet tennis stars, snap a photo, and even score a signed flyer from your favourite player.
Expect live player interviews, fun Adelaide-themed questions, and even a chance for the crowd to ask their own questions during a hosted Q&A.
The celebration continues on Monday morning with the Adelaide International Kids’ Day at Pinky Flat. Set to be the biggest one yet!
- Kids go FREE
- Adults from just $10
- Enjoy carnival-style games, a waterslide, face painting, player meet-and-greets, and more.