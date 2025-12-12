Liquid I.V. becomes Official Hydration Supplement Partner of United Cup, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart Internationals

The collaboration marks Liquid I.V.’s first major foray into Australian sport, uniting two brands committed to innovation, vitality and unforgettable fan experiences.

As part of the partnership, Liquid I.V. will bring its “TEAR, POUR, LIVE MORE” brand platform to life across tennis events in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart.

Fans can look forward to a host of activations designed to “lift the lull” during matches, transforming quiet moments into high-energy experiences with music, hydration stations and interactive crowd engagement.

“We welcome Liquid I.V. as our Official Hydration Supplement Partner for our lead-in events,” Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance every aspect of the tennis experience.

“Their innovative approach to hydration and fan engagement will help us make these events more memorable for all involved.”

Liquid I.V. Australia Senior Brand Manager Harrison Power added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Tennis Australia and bring Liquid I.V.s vitality to some of the country’s most celebrated sporting events,” Power said.

“Tennis in Australia is as much a party as it is a sporting event, which makes it the perfect match for Liquid I.V..

“This partnership is about fuelling the passion and vitality that Tennis in Australia exhibits.”

Throughout the partnership, Liquid I.V. will roll out a series of activations including:

Court Side DJ sets and crowd anthems to keep energy high between matches.

Hydration brand ambassadors and sampling stations at venues.

Social media content and competitions capturing the vibrant moments that define the summer.

For more information on Liquid I.V. visit their website. Always read the label and follow directions for use. If symptoms persist talk to your health professional.