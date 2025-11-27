Alexei Popyrin, Tommy Paul, Jessica Pegula, Clara Tauson and Paula Badosa to star at Adelaide International 2026

Alexei Popyrin to headline Australian contingent

World No. 9 Tommy Paul confirmed

World No.6 Jessica Pegula back after runner-up finish in 2025

World No.12 Danish star Clara Tauson joins stellar field

Australian Open 2025 semifinalist Paula Badosa returns to Adelaide

Adelaide International 2026 has added four more world-class players to its line up this summer with Australian superstar Alexei Popyrin, world no.9 Tommy Paul, world No.6 Jessica Pegula, world No.12 Claura Tauson and Australian Open 2025 semifinalist Paula Badosa set to make the trip to South Australia.

They will join reigning Australian Open champion and world No.7 Madison Keys, world No.10 Jack Draper, Brazilian sensation João Fonseca, Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic when the tournament gets underway at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Australian star Popyrin returns to the Adelaide International for the first time since 2023. That year he reached the quarterfinals after overcoming Canadian superstar Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round.

The 26-year-old from Sydney hit a career high ranking of 19 in August with quarterfinal finishes at ATP Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Toronto and a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros in May.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to Adelaide," Popyrin said.

"Playing at home in front of the Aussie fans is always special and the support we get in Adelaide is incredible. There's nothing quite like representing your country on home soil, and I can't wait to step out on court at The Drive with the crowd behind me."

Paul has competed at the Adelaide International multiple times, making him a crowd favourite.

At the 2025 tournament he reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Félix Auger-Aliassime. Paul previously reached the semifinals in Adelaide in 2020 and made quarterfinal appearances in 2022 at both Adelaide International events that year.

World No.6 Pegula returns to Adelaide after finishing as runner-up at Adelaide International 2025, going down to Keys in a thrilling three-set final.

The 31-year-old, who made her first Grand Slam final at the US Open in 2024, has won nine career singles titles – including three WTA 1000 crowns – and is a former world No.1 doubles player.

"I'm excited to return to Adelaide after the final last summer," Pegula said.

"As one of the first major tournaments of the year, it helps build momentum for the new tennis season. The timing couldn't be better and the quality of the field always makes it an important week on the calendar."

Danish rising star Tauson joins the Adelaide International field fresh off a breakthrough 2025 season that saw her climb to a career-high world No.12.

The 22-year-old captured her first WTA title since 2021 at the Auckland Classic in January 2025 and reached her first WTA 1000 final at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

"I'm really looking forward to my first Adelaide International," Tauson said.

"It's an important tournament before the Australian Open and I cannot wait to play in front of what I have been told are some passionate fans in Adelaide."

Spanish powerhouse Badosa will be making her fourth appearance at The Drive after posting her first Grand Slam semifinal result at the Australian Open last summer.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Adelaide," Badosa said.

"The Adelaide International is perfectly positioned at the start of the season and provides ideal preparation for the Australian Open. I always enjoy competing there."

Tournament Director Alicia Molik is thrilled to welcome the quartet next January for the Adelaide International.

"We are delighted to confirm Alexei Popyrin, Tommy Paul, Jessica Pegula, Clara Tauson and Paula Badosa for the Adelaide International in 2026," Molik said.

“Having these players join our already outstanding field demonstrates the strength and appeal of the Adelaide International. They join Madison Keys, Jack Draper, João Fonseca and Belinda Bencic in what is shaping up to be one of our strongest line ups."

Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison looks forward to once again welcoming the world’s best tennis stars to Adelaide.

“The Adelaide International sets up an unmissable events calendar in South Australia, and adding these great players to the line-up will continue that tradition,” Minister Bettison said.

“We always love backing an Australian on home-soil, so I encourage everyone to get down to The Drive this January and feel the energy of seeing our tennis heroes up close.”

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and will take place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Visit www.adelaideinternational.com.au for more information.