Adelaide International 2026 set to serve world-class tennis once again

Adelaide International 2026 will once again bring world class tennis to The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Tickets to the tournament go on sale TODAY, starting at just $10 and free entry for kids at select sessions.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament provides critical preparation for the Australian Open and attracts a worldwide broadcast audience, showcasing South Australia to millions of viewers.

As one of only 17 WTA 500 tournaments worldwide, the Adelaide International holds a prestigious place on the global tennis calendar.

Tournament Director Alicia Molik is preparing for her third Adelaide International, following the standout 2025 edition where Madison Keys won the women’s singles title before going on to capture her first Grand Slam crown in Melbourne.

“I am thrilled to announce today that we have already had a commitment from two top 10 players to compete at the Adelaide International. We are looking forward to welcoming back defending champion Madison Keys, and young gun Jack Draper. Both have performed exceptionally well in Adelaide in the past,” Molik said.

"Madison's return to Adelaide as our defending champion is a testament to what this tournament means to the players. To see her lift the trophy here in January and then go on to win her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open was a brilliant reminder of the calibre of talent we attract.

“Having Madison back competing at The Drive speaks to the prestige of the Adelaide International and sets the tone for what promises to be another exceptional week of tennis in 2026,” Molik said.

Madison Keys has notched a career best season in 2025. The 30-year-old clinched the Adelaide International to kick start a 12 match winning streak which saw her go on to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open by defeating world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys’ performances propelled her to a new career-high ranking of world No.5 and established her as one of three American women in the top six of the WTA rankings alongside Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

I'm incredibly excited to return to Adelaide to defend my title—this tournament means so much to me, and the energy from the fans and the event organizers makes it such a special place to compete.

"Adelaide was ideal preparation for me heading into the Australian Open and I'm looking forward to coming back again," Madison Keys said.

Jack Draper, a star on the rise headlines Adelaide’s men’s draw.

The 23-year-old has reached new heights this year climbing to a career high ranking of No.4 in June after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells and strong results in Madrid and Doha.

Draper, like Rafael Nadal is the second left-hander to break inside the world’s top five this century. In 2024, Draper was a finalist at the Adelaide International falling to Jiri Lehecka in three sets.

“Adelaide has been such a good tournament for me. In 2024 I reached the final, and while it didn't go my way, it was a great experience.

"Coming back in 2026, I'm hoping to go one better. The level of tennis here is always great and I'm really looking forward to being back in Adelaide," said Jack Draper.

“This tournament continues to grow in stature each year. To see Madison Keys lift the trophy in Adelaide and then go on to win the Australian Open was a brilliant reminder of the level of talent that competes here. I cannot wait until January,” Molik added.

South Australian Minister for Tourism, Hon Zoe Bettison, said the Adelaide International continues to set the tone for South Australia’s events calendar.

“The Drive creates a truly special atmosphere for fans and players alike, and we cannot wait to welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Adelaide,” Minister Bettison said.

“More than 50,000 fans experienced the tournament this year, and we know the Adelaide International is a prime example of how South Australia delivers events like nowhere else — passionate fans, top-tier facilities, and a truly memorable visitor experience.

“We look forward to once again welcoming thousands of fans to The Drive this summer, along with a global television audience that shines a spotlight on our vibrant city.”

Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey thanked the South Australian Government for its ongoing support and underlined the tournament's role in growing tennis at every level.

“We are incredibly grateful to the South Australian Government and the South Australian Tourism Commission for their unwavering support,” Sterrey said.

“The Adelaide International is critical to the growth of tennis across South Australia. It inspires young players, increases participation, and brings our community closer to the global game.”

More players will be announced over the coming months.

Live music, entertainment, bars, food trucks and premium hospitality experiences at The Drive are on track to be bigger again in 2026, including the previously expanded entertainment precinct footprint on Pinky Flat.

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and will take place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.