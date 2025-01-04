Talking points: Fan favourites meet the media in Adelaide

Excitement is building as stars prepare to launch their Adelaide International 2025 campaigns.

For some players, it's a chance to add to milestones they've previously achieved in the South Australian capital. Others aim to build on some stellar form they've already struck in Australia, while those making a comeback from injury or absence are delighted to gain valuable match play ahead of the Australian Open.

Here's what some of the stars of Adelaide International 2025 had to say ahead of their highly anticipated main-draw campaigns...

"It's funny how it feels like so long ago, but also feels like last week at the same time. Tennis is weird like that. It's definitely a motivation for me to want to do well this year and keep going for my goals and everything that I've set out for myself this year.

"But yeah, it's still a nice, fresh memory I feel like in my mind. Hopefully it stays that way I think to keep the motivation going ... [I'm] excited to definitely play some matches before going into Australian Open."

- Jessica Pegula, the No.1 seed in the women's draw, brings confidence from her US Open finals campaign last September.

"I'm just trying to hopefully win as many matches as possible and play as good of tennis. The outcome's not guaranteed. Just bring my maximum effort and energy and play with the right way.

"Hopefully use that crowd support and just get that feeling of playing in front of the home fans again. It's not something we get too often at Aussies. We have to make the most of it while we can."

- Thanasi Kokkinakis, who claimed his first career title in Adelaide in 2022, relishes the opportunity to compete in his hometown.

"It feels good, especially because when I was here last year, it was one of my goals to do that. Achieving it wasn't easy because there was a lot of good players coming back.

"Starting the season in one way and finishing almost top 10 was a great year. I'm really looking forward to continuing that good journey. Let's see what 2025 has for me."

- Paula Badosa, the WTA Comeback Player of the Year after starting 2024 at world No.66 and finishing at No.11, is excited to build on her career resurgence in Adelaide. The former world No.2 was sidelined for the second half of the 2023 season after suffering a serious back injury.

"It feels pretty good. Definitely my happy place to be on court, especially here in Adelaide. Some good memories. Just happy to be back playing. I think it's a lot of fun."

- Sebastian Korda, the No.2 Adelaide International men's seed and a runner-up to Novak Djokovic at The Drive in 2023, returns to the city in a positive state of mind.

