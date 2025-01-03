Stage set for star showings at Adelaide International

A week out from the first Grand Slam of the season, the Adelaide International provides a perfect stop for many of the world's top players. Staged at The Drive, within walking distance of the inner-city players' hotel, it offers both a world-class venue and conditions that will be replicated at the Australian Open.

"Adelaide's, a great place to play because it gives you the opportunity for the perfect preparation," said Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik, noting that players relish not only love the "five-minute walk" to their workplace but also the opportunity to utilise the training facilities at the adjacent Adelaide Oval.

"I'll always argue that so many players get so preoccupied with arriving at a Grand Slam so early that practice times are tight, they need to practise four on a court. They don't have the big open spaces. There's more hustle-bustle.

"I think the relaxed nature of Adelaide, it's such a boutique event because the crowds are really close to the players and I think players genuinely appreciate the tempo of Adelaide, right before the intensity of a Grand Slam. You'd be crazy to miss it, really."

Another benefit is taking in the sights of Adelaide, as Felix Auger-Aliassime and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova showed when they enjoyed a trip to the city's Botanical Gardens on Thursday.

It's unsurprising, then, that the 2025 edition of the tournament has attracted many of the world's best. The 32-player women's field is headlined by world No.4 Jasmine Paolini with fellow top-10 stars Emma Navarro, Jessica Pegula and Daria Kastakina also vying for the WTA 500 title.

Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated Kasatkina to lift the trophy in 2024, is another high-profile name in the city as she returns to defend her title. Belinda Bencic, who returns after a maternity leave break, is also in the field, along with world No.12 Paula Badosa and exciting teen talent, Mirra Andreeva.





"We have we have an incredible women's field here at the Adelaide International - stronger than last year," said Molik.

"The story always starts early in Adelaide. Paolini lost in the first round in 2024 and then went on to have one of the best years out of everyone on the WTA Tour, so she will be incredible to watch."

Molik is equally excited about the men's field, which includes two of the world's top 20 in Tommy Paul (the world No.12) and Lorenzo Musetti (No.17). The 22-year-old Italian, said Molik, is one to watch.

"It's so interesting to watch the players that I think play a different style of tennis. Musetti is impressive," she noted of the flashy Italian, who brandishes a one-handed backhand. "Newer and younger to the tour and just a real excitement machine."

That's also true of 24-year-old Canadian Auger-Aliassime. "He has so much charisma and plays, just such an exciting and big game," the tournament director noted of the world No.29.





"But you never know what is going to happen. It's important that the players are fit and firing. The heat will be returning, so often that is a factor too," added Molik. "You find that the stronger faster, fitter players have success here - such as Jiri Lehecka [the men's champion] last year."

There's equal anticipation for the Australian favourites who will take to the court. Adelaide-born Thanasi Kokkinakis lit up the venue as he surged to a first ATP singles title at the 2022 tournament. The world No77 has arrived the city to stage another hometown campaign.

Fast-rising Australian Olivia Gadecki, with a big game that reminds the tournament director of Lindsay Davenport, will also feature in the WTA tournament, while Emerson Jones adds to a thrilling junior career in her Adelaide debut.

"Our No.1 junior in the world, who happens to be an Australian, has a wildcard here at the Adelaide International," Molik enthused. "I can't wait to watch her play."



> BUY NOW: Tickets for the Adelaide International are on sale via Ticketmaster.