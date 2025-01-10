Keys and Pegula set all-American final in Adelaide

Madison Keys will aim to add a second Adelaide International title to her collection after booking her place in the 2025 final.

"Coming back here is always so nice and I'm excited to be in another final here," world No.20 Keys beamed.

The American continued her hot run of form after leading Alexandrova Samsonova 5-7 7-5 3-0 when her opponent retired with a knee injury in the first semifinal.

Keys had earlier hit 39 winners to 19 unforced errors, in a healthy balance of aggressive but consistent tennis throughout the two hours on court.

It was a combination, said Keys, that provided the difference in the match.

"I've really been trying to balance going for things a little bit more while also still having a little bit of safety with a little more shape and slightly bigger targets," she explained.

The American added that the quick hard courts of The Drive are well suited to her aggressive game style.



"I absolutely love it here. The courts are amazing. I love the speed of the court. And having won the title here before, (I just) feel so comfortable here," she said.

Adding to a big confidence boost for Keys, the semifinal victory marked her 150th win over top-50 opponents and her fourth in a row against Samsonova.

As one of the more experienced players on tour, the 29-year-old continues to make adjustments to her game.

"We're just trying to make some changes. If you're not constantly trying to improve and make changes, then everyone else is gonna pass you by," she said.

Keys next faces fellow American and close friend Jessica Pegula, a 7-6(4) 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva in the second semifinal.

The top-seeded American is delighted with her successful return to The Drive, where she was a semifinalist last season.

"It's amazing. The atmosphere is great. I remember form last year how nice the centre court was, so it's always a good incentive for me to come back," she smiled.

Pegula was equally delighted to manage the challenge of the crafty Putintseva.

"Even when I practise with her, she'll throw out the underarm serve. I thought for sure that was coming at some point," she said. "I was on my toes, lots of drop shots. But you know, I was just trying to play my game.

"I knew that she's been playing some good tennis and that she was going to be tricky and try to break up the rhythm but I thought I handled it pretty well."

Having attended Keys' recent wedding to fellow pro Bjorn Frantangelo, Pegula is delighted to meet her good friend in a tournament final.

"We're playing some good tennis," she reasoned. "The way I would like it is for us to meet in the finals every time so for us, I think it will be a lot of fun. It will be hopefully a good match for everybody."