Event calendar
Saturday 10 January 2026
Qualifying finals
Free entry to qualifying matches.
Sunday 11 January 2026
Qualifying finals
Free entry to qualifying matches.
Meet the stars at Rundle Mall
Meet pro tennis players under the Gawler Place Canopy between 12-1pm.
Monday 12 January 2026
Main draw - day 1
Watch all the action on match day 1.
Kids Day
Adult tickets from $10 and kids go FREE. Find all the fun on Pinky Flat, plus enjoy on-court action!
Silent Disco
Enjoy your share of uninterrupted, noiseless fun in our Silent Disco!
Beach Tennis
Come along to the available beach tennis court and give the sport a try. Available all week during the tournament.
Tuesday 13 January 2026
Main draw - day 2
Watch all the action on match day 2.
Kids Passport
Visit multiple stops around the venue and stamp your Adelaide International passport to win a prize!
Wednesday 14 January 2026
Main draw - day 3
Watch all the action on match day 3.
Kids Passport
Visit multiple stops around the venue and stamp your Adelaide International passport to win a prize!
Thursday 15 January 2026
Quarterfinals
Watch all the on-court action at the quarterfinals.
Kids Passport
Visit multiple stops around the venue and stamp your Adelaide International passport to win a prize!
DJ Ashie
DJ Ashie is on the decks playing tunes to keep you entertained from the Sideline Suites, courtside!
Friday 16 January 2026
Semifinals
Don't miss the semifinals for the singles titles!
Doubles finals
Watch the men's and women's doubles finals.
Pride Day
Enjoy activations, roaming characters, giveaways, entertainment and lots of glitter on Pride Day.
Kids Passport
Visit multiple stops around the venue and stamp your Adelaide International passport to win a prize!
DJ Matt Sammut
DJ Matt Sammut is on the decks playing tunes to keep the courtside spirits up from the Sideline Suites!
Saturday 17 January 2026
Finals
Don't miss the action at the men's, women's and wheelchair finals!
Kids Passport
Visit multiple stops around the venue and stamp your Adelaide International passport to win a prize!
DJ Kai Ward
DJ Kai Ward is on the decks to bring the vibes for Finals Day, straight from the Sideline Suites!