Never miss the action at Adelaide Internationals with a jam-packed schedule guaranteed to bring in all the fun.

DJ near Courtside Room on the balcony during Day 4 of the Adelaide International

Sunday 11 January 2026

Meet the stars at Rundle Mall

Get an autograph or a happy snap with the pro tennis players headlining the Adelaide International. Find them under the Gawler Place Canopy between 12-1pm!

January 5: Olivia Gadecki (AUS) poses at a player appearance & signing in Rundle Mall before the Adelaide International at The Drive on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JAMES ELSBY

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 January 2026

Kids activities

Plenty of things to do and see for kids at the Adelaide International! 

Enjoy Kids Day on Monday 12 January, where adults enter from just $10 and kids go free. Explore the fun on Pinky Flat and catch all the on-court action. For more of a courtside adventure all week, complete the Kids Passport trail for a prize!

Playing pitch and put on Kids Day at the Adelaide International

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 January 2026

Silent Disco

Enjoy your share of uninterrupted, noiseless fun in our Silent Disco! Find us at multiple spots around Adelaide International, grab a headphone and get moving.

Thursday 15 - Saturday 17 January 2026

Live music

Special DJ guests will be on decks at the Sideline Suites to get you in the party mood courtside!

DJ near Courtside Room on the balcony during Day 4 of the Adelaide International

Friday 16 January 2026

Pride Day

Celebrate Pride at the Adelaide International! Enjoy activations, roaming characters, giveaways, entertainment and lots of glitter!

January 10: A general view of the Drag Queens at Pinky Flat at the Adelaide International at The Drive on Friday, January 10, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Saturday 10 January 2026

Qualifying finals

Free entry to qualifying matches.

Sunday 11 January 2026

Qualifying finals

Free entry to qualifying matches.

Monday 12 January 2026

Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) hits a backhand in the Men’s Semi Final during the Adelaide International

Main draw - day 1

Watch all the action on match day 1.

January 6: Kids Day at the Adelaide International at The Drive on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Kelly Barnes

Kids Day

Adult tickets from $10 and kids go FREE. Find all the fun on Pinky Flat, plus enjoy on-court action!

Tuesday 13 January 2026

Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) hits a backhand in the Men’s Semi Final during the Adelaide International

Main draw - day 2

Watch all the action on match day 2.

Wednesday 14 January 2026

Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) hits a backhand in the Men’s Semi Final during the Adelaide International

Main draw - day 3

Watch all the action on match day 3.

Thursday 15 January 2026

January 9: Rinky Hijikata (AUS) during the quarter final at the Adelaide International at The Drive on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Quarterfinals

Watch all the on-court action at the quarterfinals.

DJ Ashie

DJ Ashie is on the decks playing tunes to keep you entertained from the Sideline Suites, courtside!

Friday 16 January 2026

Liudmila Samsonova hits a forehand in the Women’s Semi Final during the Adelaide International at The Drive on Friday, January 10, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JAMES ELSBY

Semifinals

Don't miss the semifinals for the singles titles!

January 11: Simone Bolelli (ITA) and Andrea Vavassori (ITA) with trophy after winning the final of the mens double at the Adelaide International at The Drive on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Doubles finals

Watch the men's and women's doubles finals.

January 10: Pride Day during the Adelaide International at The Drive on Friday, January 10, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JAMES ELSBY

Pride Day

Enjoy activations, roaming characters, giveaways, entertainment and lots of glitter on Pride Day.

DJ Matt Sammut

DJ Matt Sammut is on the decks playing tunes to keep the courtside spirits up from the Sideline Suites!

Saturday 17 January 2026

January 11: Madison Keys (USA) during the final of the Women’s singles at the Adelaide International at The Drive on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Finals

Don't miss the action at the men's, women's and wheelchair finals!

DJ Kai Ward

DJ Kai Ward is on the decks to bring the vibes for Finals Day, straight from the Sideline Suites!